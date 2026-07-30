Social impact investor launches £700m homelessness fund

The fund has already secured commitments of £118m from investors, including councils and pension funds, and is targeting £700m of assets by the end of 2030.

Housing partners working with the fund include Developing Health and Independence (DHI), Salix Homes, Regenda/Redwing and Notting Hill Genesis (NHG).

Rents are aligned with Local Housing Allowance (LHA) levels, with households given extra support where appropriate.

The Resonance Housing Pathways Fund (RHPF) acquires homes which are then leased by specialist housing partners on long-term agreements and let to individuals and families facing homelessness.

Resonance said it has a long-term ambition to build RHPF into “one of the UK’s leading impact-focused residential property funds”.

It is seeking to deliver a “long-term, risk-adjusted return on UK residential property, attracting institutional capital into housing solutions for people experiencing or at risk of homelessness”.

The fund aims to get a net return of 6% per year for its investors over a 10 to 15-year period, with income backed by LHA rental streams.

The latest figures show that there were 176,130 children and 134,210 households living in temporary accommodation in England at the end of last year.

Resonance said the fund builds on its track record of managing impact property funds, with 3,870 people housed to date.

This includes 2,324 households, among them 965 children, during 2024-25.

Simon Chisholm, chief investment officer at Resonance, said the fund “gives institutional investors a strong alignment between financial return and social purpose”.

“It provides the structure and the scale to allow institutional investment to reach many more of the people who are in housing crisis, investing across the country but with local focus,” he added.