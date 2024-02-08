Social impact investor registers for-profit provider with the RSH

In an announcement this week, Civitas Investment Management (CIM) said the registered provider (RP) status for its subsidiary, Quartz Housing, will enable it to “play a part in supporting the delivery of new general needs and shared ownership social housing”.

It added that these are areas of high demand “with strong environmental environment and social impact built into their operating models”.

As part of its plans, CIM said 2024 will see the new RP “bring together the first phase of its significant pipeline of new build homes”.