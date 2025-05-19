Social investment is a key tool to solving the housing crisis

The UK is not housing everyone who needs it. Rents are high and the affordable, quality accommodation we need is in short supply.

Local authorities are under severe financial pressure, and one of the contributors is the rapidly rising cost of emergency housing. In fact, the current landscape is deeply concerning: over 164,000 children are currently living in temporary accommodation, the highest on record.

Every year, the numbers climb and the costs, both human and financial, rise even faster. To respond, we need a toolkit of solutions, and one of those tools is social investment.