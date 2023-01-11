Social landlord downgraded after closing loss-making training subsidiary

A 9,000-home social landlord has been downgraded by the regulator because of a loss-making subsidiary business and “weaknesses in financial planning and risk control”, which meant its board was not fully aware of the issues #UKhousing

The stability checks are an annual exercise that look at the financial information providers have submitted to the RSH. This allows the regulator to assess whether each provider’s current viability grade is consistent with the information contained in their regulatory returns.

In a batch of regulatory judgements which followed annual stability checks by the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH), Honeycomb Group was also downgraded to a V2 and Red Kite Community Housing was upgraded for governance from G2 to G1 and maintained its existing V1 grade.

Aspire, which operates across the North West of England, saw both its governance and financial viability ratings downgraded to G2 and V2 respectively, from the top ratings of G1 and V1.

In its narrative judgements published as part of the annual check, the RSH said that Aspire had weaknesses in financial planning and risk control which meant that the board was not fully sighted on the financial exposures associated with a loss-making subsidiary.

This subsidiary has now been closed at a cost to Aspire and the landlord has also committed to additional expenditure on net zero carbon works that were outside its business plan in order to access grant funding.

The additional costs arising from these decisions meant that Aspire needed to secure the agreement of its funders to maintain covenant compliance.

While it was not named in the judgement, Aspire confirmed that the subsidiary in question was Achieve Training, which it announced the closure of in November “following a sustained period of financial strain”.

The company supported young people into training and apprenticeships and had run for 40 years, joining the Aspire group structure in 2008.

In November, Aspire said it had experienced a sharp drop in learners, due in part to the pandemic. “In addition, funding models and operational guidance has changed, which has introduced many new challenges for the business,” it added.

The regulator has assurance that Aspire continues to comply with the financial viability elements of the standard and has an adequately funded business plan and sufficient security in place.

However, Aspire’s interest cover position is reduced as it is investing in its stock, and funding the close-down of the subsidiary.