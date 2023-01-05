Social landlord responds to MP’s social media posts on damp and mould conditions

A major landlord said it was “surprised” to hear of additional damp and mould issues affecting some of its tenants after a Labour MP took to social media to express her concerns #UKhousing

The landlord, which manages around 30,000 homes across the West Midlands, said it takes the issues raised seriously and is “proactively tackling incidents in our properties”.

She added: “I will be contacting Citizen Housing to demand that these issues are addressed immediately. Nobody should be made to live in these conditions and left to deal with the impact this can have on their physical and mental health.”

Ms Owatemi said that one family had even been left without heating or electricity just days before Christmas alongside the issues of damp, mould and flooding.

Taiwo Owatemi, Labour MP for Coventry North West, posted a long thread on Twitter in the run up to Christmas about what she described as “appalling” and “unacceptable” conditions being experienced by a number of residents on Ferrers Close off Jardine Crescent in Tile Hill, Coventry.

Citizen said it takes a strategic approach to such work, including an analysis of its properties to identify those most likely to be affected and carrying out work and repairs to reduce incidents.

The association also uses new software to help it target poorly insulated homes and has set up a dedicated damp and mould team which respond to repairs that are specific to this issue.

A spokesperson for Citizen said: “We met with Taiwo Owatemi MP in November to discuss the damp and mould cases reported to her and to share the actions we have already taken regarding the properties discussed.

“We are surprised that she has reported additional issues on social media as since this meeting we have had ongoing, open dialogue with her and her team and during this time haven’t had any additional reports of cases in the properties she is referring to.

“Following our meetings, we contacted all of the customers that had reported damp and mould to Taiwo Owatemi MP and dealt with the issues (where we were able to gain access to the property).”

Citizen said it wrote to all residents at Jardine Crescent to advise that it would like to carry out a stock condition survey of their home in January 2022.

But the landlord said it was only able to access one in three properties and those it could not enter have either been contacted or will be contacted to ensure it can complete the survey.

The spokesperson added: “In November we contacted customers who had previously reported damp and mould issues to ensure that the problems have not re-occurred.

“We have 11 reported issues at Ferrers Close. We are currently dealing with, or have dealt with, seven of these and there are five where we are continuing to try and contact the customer to gain access.”