He made the comments at a session on the importance of housing quality, joined by speakers Richard Blakeway, the housing ombudsman, and Rachael McClatchey, public health consultant at the Office for Health Improvement and Disparities.

Speaking on Tuesday at the annual Local Government Association (LGA) conference in Bournemouth, the social housing activist said he has seen evidence of a landlord threatening evictions if tenants critique them publicly.

Mr Tweneboa, who highlights poor behaviour of landlords on social media and has been helping people struggling with housing issues across the country, said: “There is something that I’ve come across in the last week that I wanted to raise with you because I’m in a room with members of local authorities.

“That is my concern around tenants complaining on social media, which they rightly should do especially when they’re living in awful conditions or being ignored for months or years in some cases.”

“I came across one local authority – I’m not going to mention them but my worry is it’s spread from one local authority to many others, and housing associations – where tenants are now being told if they complain online or they take pictures or in any way critique their housing provider or landlord about the conditions they are living in they will be evicted from their property.

“I was pulled to the side at an event I was at this week by tenants to show me that in writing and they did. I believe that is in response to not just my work, but other campaigners raising concerns and shaming landlords into doing what they rightly should have done from the very beginning.

“Now what we’re seeing is a response in some cases where they think it’s acceptable to threaten tenants with eviction,” he said.