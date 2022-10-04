Social landlords can bid for £800m as second wave of decarbonisation fund opens

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Bidding for the second wave of the Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund (SHDF) is now open.
Social landlords can now bid for a piece of the £800m pot, which is expected to enable energy-efficiency upgrades in 100,000 social homes.
According to the government, the upgrades will cut around £400 from tenants’ average energy bills “at current prices”.
The government announced in October last year that it would be allocating a further £800m to the SHDF, just ahead of the release of the long-awaited Heat and Buildings Strategy.
The funding was announced as part of a £3.9bn three-year investment plan to decarbonise heat and buildings.
It adds to £179m on offer in the first round, which funded 69 retrofit projects, covering 20,000 social homes.
The government plans to allocate £3.8bn to the SHDF over 10 years.
All of the grant funding awarded must be spent by 31 March 2025.
Business and energy secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg said: “By making homes warmer and cheaper to live in, we are not only transforming the lives of households across England, we are creating huge growth in the economy, backing the green energy sector and supporting thousands of high-skilled jobs.”
Kate Henderson, chief executive of the National Housing Federation, said the launch of the second wave is “hugely welcome”.
She added: “This vital funding will enable housing associations across the country to make significant progress in retrofitting and decarbonising their homes – work that not only cuts carbon emissions but saves residents money on their heating bills.
“We know that England’s homes produce more carbon each year than the average annual use of the country’s cars, so decarbonising social homes has a pivotal role to play to meeting the country’s net zero target.”
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