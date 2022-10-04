Social landlords can bid for £800m as second wave of decarbonisation fund opens

Social landlords can now bid for a piece of the £800m pot, which is expected to enable energy-efficiency upgrades in 100,000 social homes.

According to the government, the upgrades will cut around £400 from tenants’ average energy bills “at current prices”.

The government announced in October last year that it would be allocating a further £800m to the SHDF, just ahead of the release of the long-awaited Heat and Buildings Strategy.