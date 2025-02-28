Social landlords can help drive the Passivhaus boom

The Passivhaus international low energy and comfort building standard is making serious headway in the UK.

Data just released from the Passivhaus Trust suggests that the standard has now reached about 1% of the market in new build homes, with more than 8,000 homes targeting Passivhaus currently in the pipeline and more than 2,250 certified homes already built.

Policy and funding changes, as well as the standard’s growing popularity as a solution to the energy bill crisis, are all contributing to this increased uptake.

The Passivhaus Trust is now setting its sights on achieving 10% of all new UK housing by 2035, and I’m delighted to be joining the Passivhaus Trust as its new chair at this exciting time.

