Social landlords can help drive the Passivhaus boom

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Homes built to the rigorous Passivhaus standard now account for 1% of the market, and social landlords are leading the charge, says Emma Osmundsen, chair of Passivhaus Trust
The Passivhaus international low energy and comfort building standard is making serious headway in the UK.
Data just released from the Passivhaus Trust suggests that the standard has now reached about 1% of the market in new build homes, with more than 8,000 homes targeting Passivhaus currently in the pipeline and more than 2,250 certified homes already built.
Policy and funding changes, as well as the standard’s growing popularity as a solution to the energy bill crisis, are all contributing to this increased uptake.
The Passivhaus Trust is now setting its sights on achieving 10% of all new UK housing by 2035, and I’m delighted to be joining the Passivhaus Trust as its new chair at this exciting time.
In the social housing sector, we are seeing local authorities across the UK committing to ambitious Passivhaus programmes.
Councils within the Greater London Authority are particularly forging ahead with thousands of Passivhaus social homes in the pipeline, thanks to the higher specifications of the London Plan. My own council, Ealing, has more than 300 certified Passivhaus homes under construction at present, with the ambition to deliver all their future council homes to the standard.
Despite obstacles such as the Written Ministerial Statement published in 2023 – in which the government stated it did not expect local planning authorities to set energy standards beyond existing building regulations – councils have been developing local plans that call on developers to go further. These often draw on the Passivhaus methodology, with Cornwall, Bath & North East Somerset and Central Lincolnshire councils being stellar examples of this.
“In a potentially ground-breaking policy step change, the Scottish government is currently developing a Passivhaus equivalent policy for new build housing”
Meanwhile in Wales, social housing schemes are being encouraged to adopt a ‘fabric-first’ alternative to Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) Band A that draws on the Passivhaus methodology. The new Tai ar y Cyd pattern book recently launched by 23 Welsh social housing providers, and supported by the Welsh government, includes Passivhaus as its suggested “enhanced” standard.
In a potentially ground-breaking policy step change, the Scottish government is currently developing a Passivhaus equivalent policy for new build housing. The details are still to be determined, but there are positive signs that as an absolute minimum, homes built to the Passivhaus standard will be ‘deemed to satisfy’ current building standards.
Clients across the UK, from small one-off self-builders to large swimming pool operators, are recognising the benefits that Passivhaus brings in terms of ongoing energy bill savings, good indoor air quality, and greater comfort, largely due to the improved quality assurance associated with the standard.
We’re also seeing a surge in Passivhaus student accommodation, including 900 student rooms recently certified for the University of the West of England.
Around 60% of new schools in Scotland are aiming for the Passivhaus standard, thanks to an innovative funding mechanism developed by the Scottish Futures Trust that encourages local authorities to adopt building standards that can guarantee good building performance.
I could go on, as there is a lot to be positive about how Passivhaus is taking off in the UK.
“The Passivhaus Trust believes that passing the 1% mark for new homes will offer a beacon to the industry and will result in a Passivhaus ‘multiplier effect’”
The Passivhaus Trust is now setting itself the ambitious target of getting to 10% of all UK homes by 2035, and at least 50% of the industry to understand the principles behind Passivhaus.
The Passivhaus Trust believes that passing the 1% mark for new homes will offer a beacon to the industry and will result in a Passivhaus ‘multiplier effect’. We are also working with other organisations to challenge the government’s proposals for the Future Homes Standard as not being fit for purpose.
Among other recommendations, the Passivhaus Trust is advocating that Passivhaus-certified homes are considered ‘deemed to satisfy’ the Future Homes Standard.
The Passivhaus Trust is setting up free regional client clubs for UK social housing providers considering or in the process of building Passivhaus homes. Visit the Passivhaus Social Housing page on the Passivhaus Trust website for details on how to register your interest.
Emma Osmundsen, assistant director of housing regeneration, Ealing Council, and chair, Passivhaus Trust
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