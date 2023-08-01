Social landlords convert outright sale projects to shared ownership as market softens

Both Hyde and major for-profit provider Sage Homes have told Inside Housing that they have identified opportunities where they can convert market sale properties into shared ownership on some of their developments.

For-profit Sage has launched a partnership with Vistry called Home Stepper. The scheme allows house builders to convert a wider range of open market houses and apartments into affordable shared ownership if their purchasers cannot afford the asking price.

It differs from traditional shared ownership schemes as these homes are typically restricted to predetermined locations agreed by local authorities under Section 106 agreements when they grant planning permissions.

The roll-out of the new scheme will start with around 800 new homes nationwide through a partnership between Sage and Vistry Group, whose brands include Linden Homes, Bovis Homes and Countryside Homes.

Sage said it is also in discussions with other house builders to expand the scheme even further.