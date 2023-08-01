Social landlords convert outright sale projects to shared ownership as market softens

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A slow down in the housing market has led to some social landlords looking to offer homes they had planned to sell on the open market as shared ownership.
Both Hyde and major for-profit provider Sage Homes have told Inside Housing that they have identified opportunities where they can convert market sale properties into shared ownership on some of their developments.
For-profit Sage has launched a partnership with Vistry called Home Stepper. The scheme allows house builders to convert a wider range of open market houses and apartments into affordable shared ownership if their purchasers cannot afford the asking price.
It differs from traditional shared ownership schemes as these homes are typically restricted to predetermined locations agreed by local authorities under Section 106 agreements when they grant planning permissions.
The roll-out of the new scheme will start with around 800 new homes nationwide through a partnership between Sage and Vistry Group, whose brands include Linden Homes, Bovis Homes and Countryside Homes.
Sage said it is also in discussions with other house builders to expand the scheme even further.
Iain McPherson, chief operating officer at Sage, said: “Our new Home Stepper scheme aims to make the shared ownership product available in more locations to more aspiring home owners looking for attractive and high-quality homes to call their own.”
Greg Fitzgerald, chief executive at Vistry, said: “We have a long track record of working in partnership with Sage Homes to deliver affordable homes and to the housebuying dreams of thousands of customers, and this is the latest exciting chapter in that relationship.
Large London-based housing association Hyde, which also has a for-profit arm called Halesworth, said high interest rates had impacted the affordability of open market sales.
Andy Hulme, chief executive of Hyde, said: “With demand for shared ownership high and open market sales slowing across the sector, we have identified opportunities where the tenure can be changed on some of our developments.
“It’s important we remain agile in this market ,and offering unsold open market sales for shared ownership gives more choice and means more homes are available for first-time buyers keen to get on the housing ladder.
“With recent interest rate rises, there’s been significant pressure on affordability in relation to open market sales. This has been compounded by the withdrawal of the government’s Help to Buy scheme.”
An inquiry launched by the Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Committee into shared ownership will examine staircasing, reselling and the affordability of service charges.
Jonathan Pearson, director at Residentially, said: “There’s market demand because Help to Buy has been withdrawn and interest rates are so high, so more people are looking to shared ownership to buy their own homes.
“In some cases, traditional, not-for-profit registered providers are unable to acquire more shared ownership properties because they’ve hit their development programme tenure. Or sales and marketing teams may be cautious about certain types of shared ownership units, such as flats, as they fear potential fluctuations in property values.
“Depending on each housing association’s programme and where they are with it, they can afford to be selective and prioritise the best opportunities in this way. But by collaborating, for-profit providers can take on shared ownership homes while the traditional providers focus on affordable housing units. Joining forces like this might be a way of actually delivering more and getting more affordable housing into the system.”
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