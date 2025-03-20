Social landlords could save £880m through efficiency improvements, Housemark finds

Social housing providers could save £880m by improving efficiency and maximising value within their businesses #UKhousing

The savings would be enough to fund 4.4 million additional responsive repairs, 20,000 customer engagement specialists or 4,500 new homes, it added.

It found that if all social landlords operated at top-quartile efficiency levels, based on an analysis of C1-graded high-performing organisations, the sector could reinvest an estimated £880m in stock improvements and new developments.

The data company analysed social landlords’ spending and tenant satisfaction rates and discovered “large variations” in cost per home across the sector, showing that some landlords are successfully delivering high satisfaction at lower cost.

Housemark said the highest-cost landlords are spending significantly more per home than their lower-cost peers, without a corresponding increase in service quality.

Stock location and type remain key drivers of costs, but researchers said that operational efficiency plays an “even bigger role” in financial performance.

The best-performing landlords have “streamlined operations and optimised resource allocation”, demonstrating that it is possible to balance cost control with service delivery.

Greater numbers of social landlords now operate in-house repairs teams, set against a backdrop of greater agility to deal with volume peaks and troughs.

Workforce engagement is also a key source of improved efficiency. Landlords with higher employee satisfaction saw 18% lower costs, 6% higher positive tenant perception and 91% higher operating margins.

Meanwhile, leadership engagement in voids management directly correlates with better satisfaction, reinforcing the need for “strong internal cultures” to drive performance improvements.

The analysis suggested that if all landlords operated as effectively as those with top consumer gradings, an additional 83,000 tenants could be satisfied with their service.