Social landlords fear for tenants amid energy price surges

A spike in wholesale gas prices is leading to rising electricity and heating costs, with many small energy providers likely to go bust as they face losses on their contracts.

Ofgem, the UK energy regulator, has agreed to allow the price cap for bills to rise from 1 October to £1,277 per year, affecting approximately 11 million households.

It will come as the furlough scheme ends and Universal Credit and working tax credits are set to be cut by £20 a week, in what has been described as the biggest overnight reduction in social security benefits since World War II.

Laura Courtney, head of policy and external affairs at Community Housing Cymru, said: “The rise in energy costs is a serious cause of concern for social housing residents in Wales, and risks making the cut to Universal Credit even more damaging to people’s well-being.

“To cut this lifeline, at a time when energy prices are soaring, will mean many in Wales will be forced to choose between heating and eating this winter.

“It is not acceptable and we’re again calling for the UK government to maintain the £20 uplift to Universal Credit to ensure no one has to make the choice between putting food on the table or heating their home.”

Housing associations told Inside Housing they would try to support affected residents.