Social landlords looking at mapping assets with GPS for more efficient investment

The group is focused on four key themes: regeneration, development and placemaking; net zero and sustainability; employability and social inclusion; and health, care and homelessness.

The NEHP, which has 17 members including housing associations, councils and ALMOs, was set up last year to increase affordable housing delivery and work collaboratively across a range of topics for the region.

Paul Fiddaman, the group’s chair, told Inside Housing that members are looking into the possibility of using the satellite technology to help “visualise where there are concentrations of different organisations with similar profiles of investment”.

Mr Fiddaman said that several members in the partnership are intending to pilot “something collaborative” around the procurement of a programme in the third wave of the Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund.

Alongside that, the NEHP has an innovation forum called the Social Housing Innovation North East.

Mr Fiddaman, who is also chief executive of Karbon Homes, said: “One of the things they are looking at is whether it’s possible to map everybody’s asset information onto GPS.

“The idea behind that is that it will help us to visualise where there are concentrations of different organisations with similar profiles of investment.

“And that should be really useful in pulling together that programme at scale. And that means you can then, instead of doing 100 homes and then [another landlord] doing 100 homes, we can pool that together on a neighbourhood and there is real efficiency in terms of set-up and overheads and all of that that the supply chain will tell you adds cost to the process.”