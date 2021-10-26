Social landlords must adopt a zero-tolerance approach to damp and stop patronising tenants

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The prevalence of damp and mould in the sector means a strategic response is required. Social landlords must move from inferring blame to taking responsibility, writes Richard Blakeway
When I started as the housing ombudsman, one of the first cases I saw concerned damp and mould. The issues we investigated, and the experiences of residents living with it, are now all too familiar.
While there are many and varying causes that lead to damp and mould in the cases we see, the impact on the resident can be profound. You can see the distress, disruption, even embarrassment, felt by them. You can see the evident concern about their health and well-being.
These are circumstances that no one working in social housing should want to see.
I recognise the challenges sometimes presented for landlords in tackling this problem: overcrowding, poverty, the age and design of homes.
However, there are also other deep-rooted reasons why landlords are sometimes falling short, evidenced by our high maladministration rate. These require changes in culture, behaviour and approach by them – from being reactive to proactive and from inferring blame to taking responsibility.
Our view is that landlords should adopt a zero-tolerance approach to damp and mould. The policy and legislative basis for doing so is compelling.
Landlords should be on the front foot identifying potential issues which, given the age of some social housing, are likely to be more extensive than we have seen.
Intelligence, data and complaints should inform this strategic approach, which we know that some landlords are successfully taking.
When there is a problem, effective diagnosis is critical. My view is landlords would also benefit from a consolidated and comprehensive policy in relation to damp and mould if they have not already adopted one.
This could include the landlord’s approach to diagnosis and use of independent expertise; the steps they would take depending on whether the issues are structural or not; timescales, effective communication and appropriate mitigations; and after care.
This would help to ensure a shared understanding of the landlord’s approach across teams and avoid silos. It would also avoid fatalism about these issues that can sometimes result in a loss of empathy.
This leads to the most sensitive area – the inference of blame on the resident and the associated onus on them when it is often not solely their issue.
Our call for evidence revealed an immense frustration and sense of unfairness at the information residents are sometimes provided by landlords about issues like condensation and mould. This reoccurred so often that it is appropriate to call it systemic.
I met with residents who spoke about feeling patronised, even stigmatised. While I appreciate this is not intended, I would urge engagement with residents to review communication, working together with them to co-design meaningful advice that shares responsibility and supports them at a distressing time.
In doing so, I hope the word ‘lifestyle’, when it may be a consequence of limited choices, is banished from the vernacular.
Although these steps may reduce complaints, it remains critical for complaint procedures to be accessible and responsive.
Landlords need to ‘find their silences’ where complaints are not being raised. Effective complaint-handling is preferable to disrepair claims and the pre-action protocol on housing conditions encourages the use of alternative dispute resolution.
Yet, we have seen the complaints process being closed once the protocol commences. This is a missed opportunity to use the complaints process to its fullest potential and resolve issues in a less adversarial way.
My opinion is the protocol does not constitute legal proceedings, and our jurisdiction guidance has been revised to reinforce this. This should empower complaint teams to resolve issues.
When we took the decision to conduct this investigation, damp and mould was not yet the focus of debate about social housing, but we have seen attention shift over the course of the past six months.
Alongside building safety and net zero, it is clear that a strategic response to damp and mould is required, particularly in the context of decarbonisation. The Decent Homes review is also an opportunity to consider these issues afresh. A better, fairer, more reasonable approach can be achieved.
Richard Blakeway, housing ombudsman
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