Social landlords must adopt a zero-tolerance approach to damp and stop patronising tenants

When I started as the housing ombudsman, one of the first cases I saw concerned damp and mould. The issues we investigated, and the experiences of residents living with it, are now all too familiar.

While there are many and varying causes that lead to damp and mould in the cases we see, the impact on the resident can be profound. You can see the distress, disruption, even embarrassment, felt by them. You can see the evident concern about their health and well-being.

These are circumstances that no one working in social housing should want to see.

I recognise the challenges sometimes presented for landlords in tackling this problem: overcrowding, poverty, the age and design of homes.

However, there are also other deep-rooted reasons why landlords are sometimes falling short, evidenced by our high maladministration rate. These require changes in culture, behaviour and approach by them – from being reactive to proactive and from inferring blame to taking responsibility.