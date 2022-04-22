Social landlords must be exempt from Building Safety Levy, says levelling-up committee

Clive Betts, chair of the LUHC Committee, has written to the government following its announcement that an additional £3bn would be raised through the Building Safety Levy to pay for the remediation of blocks between 11 and 18 metres.

Mr Betts asked housing secretary Michael Gove a series of follow-up questions, including whether social housing providers will be exempt from the new additional charge being placed on developers.

He also asked if social housing providers will have the same access to the Building Safety Fund as private providers and if not, whether the government could outline how the responsibilities of social housing providers and tenants differ from those of leaseholders.

In addition to questions over social housing, Mr Betts asked whether the funding and levy will cover non-cladding as well as cladding issues and what steps are being taken by the government to make other sectors, beyond developers and manufacturers, contribute.