Social landlords must be exempt from Building Safety Levy, says levelling-up committee

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Social landlords must be exempt from the Building Safety Levy, the Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (LUHC) Committee has said.
Clive Betts, chair of the LUHC Committee, has written to the government following its announcement that an additional £3bn would be raised through the Building Safety Levy to pay for the remediation of blocks between 11 and 18 metres.
Mr Betts asked housing secretary Michael Gove a series of follow-up questions, including whether social housing providers will be exempt from the new additional charge being placed on developers.
He also asked if social housing providers will have the same access to the Building Safety Fund as private providers and if not, whether the government could outline how the responsibilities of social housing providers and tenants differ from those of leaseholders.
In addition to questions over social housing, Mr Betts asked whether the funding and levy will cover non-cladding as well as cladding issues and what steps are being taken by the government to make other sectors, beyond developers and manufacturers, contribute.
Last week, the government announced that the Building Safety Levy would be extended to cover new residential blocks in England of all sizes, which is expected to raise an additional estimated £3bn over 10 years to remediate blocks caught up in the building safety scandal.
The levy, which will be chargeable to developers seeking to gain planning permission, was first announced last year, however it was originally only supposed to be charged to developers building high rises.
The government also revealed last week a list of builders that have signed up to a pledge to pay to remediate blocks that they have built over the past 30 years – at an estimated cost of £2bn.
Mr Betts said: “As a committee, we welcome the government’s announcement of an agreement that will, at long last, see the housing industry contribute £5bn to help address the building safety scandal.
“Leaseholders should not be paying a penny to put right faults not of their doing to make their homes safe.”
Mr Betts also said that the LUHC Committee was “disappointed” to learn that the Construction Products Association (CPA) has not made a public funding commitment.
Mr Gove has previously written to the CPA, a trade body representing construction product suppliers, asking it to agree to make a financial contribution towards building safety costs.
Mr Betts said “the whole industry must take collective responsibility for remediation funding”.
“While some organisations may feel they are more innocent than others, no party in this crisis is more innocent than the leaseholders whom such funding is supposed to protect,” he added.
A DLUHC spokesperson said: “It is not fair that innocent leaseholders should be landed with bills they cannot afford to fix problems they did not cause.
“Over 35 of the largest residential developers have agreed to take responsibility for all necessary work to address life-critical, fire-safety defects on buildings 11 metres and over, including non-cladding.
“The Building Safety Bill amendments will give social housing providers new powers to recoup money from cladding companies and pursue those responsible for defective work through the courts.”
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