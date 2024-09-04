Social landlords must be ‘held to account’ for safety of homes, prime minister says

The report examined 30 years of missed warnings of an impending cladding disaster, and concluded that a “poorly run”, “complacent” and “defensive” government department “failed to act on what it knew” about dangerous cladding.

It said the government was “well aware” of the risk by 2016, but allowed its ministers’ enthusiasm for deregulation to “dominate [its] thinking to such an extent” that matters impacting life safety were “ignored, delayed or disregarded”.

The prime minister began his statement to parliament with an apology “on behalf of the British state to each and every one of you, and indeed, to all of the families affected by this tragedy”.

“It should never have happened. The country failed to discharge its most fundamental duty, to protect you and your loved ones, the people that we are here to serve, and I am deeply sorry,” he said.

“We will deliver a generational shift in the safety and quality of housing for everyone in this country.”

Ali Akbor, a panel member of the inquiry, said in a statement earlier today that those with responsibility for building safety should “read the report, reflect on it and treat Grenfell as a touchstone” in future.

“I consider myself as someone responsible for building safety, and that is exactly what I will do and what I’ll demand of this government,” Sir Keir said in response.

The prime minister added the need for caution in what is said, to avoid prejudicing future prosecutions.

“The greatest injustice of all would be for the victims and all those affected not to get the justice that they deserve,” he said.

Sir Keir said there will be a debate in the House of Commons to enable questions to be asked. The government will respond to the report’s recommendations in six months, with further steps for remediation set out in the autumn.

The landmark report stopped short of making recommendations covering other social housing providers, saying reforms in the recent Social Housing (Regulation) Act were sufficient to deliver change.

On Monday, Rushanara Ali, the building safety minister, confirmed the government was planning to introduce personal emergency evacuation plans for disabled residents, five years after they were recommended by the first Grenfell Tower Inquiry report.

In the wake of a fire at a block of flats in Dagenham in east London last week, Angela Rayner, the deputy prime minister and housing secretary, said speeding up remediation work and making sure residents were safe while the work was undertaken was “absolutely critical”.