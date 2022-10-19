Social landlords must ensure staff meet competency standards under Social Housing Bill changes

In amendments made to the bill, legislation will now be included that makes it a legal requirement for landlords to ensure have the right skills, experience and knowledge to deliver a high-quality service to residents.

The new competency standards are expected to be drawn up and finalised by the English regulator.

The Social Housing Regulation Bill was brought in following the Grenfell Tower fire and the revelations that residents were not listened to regarding safety concerns in the lead up to the fire.

Among the changes to the sector includes an expansion of the Regulator of Social Housing’s (RSH) role, with the body now regulating providers on consumer standards, which includes repairs performance, compliant-handling and housing conditions.