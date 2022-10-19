Social landlords must ensure staff meet competency standards under Social Housing Bill changes

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Staff working for social housing providers must now meet new professional competency standards, under new changes brought in under amendments to the Social Housing Regulation Bill.
In amendments made to the bill, legislation will now be included that makes it a legal requirement for landlords to ensure have the right skills, experience and knowledge to deliver a high-quality service to residents.
The new competency standards are expected to be drawn up and finalised by the English regulator.
The Social Housing Regulation Bill was brought in following the Grenfell Tower fire and the revelations that residents were not listened to regarding safety concerns in the lead up to the fire.
Among the changes to the sector includes an expansion of the Regulator of Social Housing’s (RSH) role, with the body now regulating providers on consumer standards, which includes repairs performance, compliant-handling and housing conditions.
On Tuesday, the bill completed the report stage in the House of Lords and now includes some amendments.
According to the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC), social housing providers will now have to ensure that all their staff up to senior management have the right skills, experience and knowledge to deliver a high-quality service for residents.
The new amendments also include a requirement for the RSH to lay out details on how often it inspects the conditions of social landlords’ properties.
The changes will make up part of a raft of new requirements under the new bill, including a system where social landlords are subject subject to “Ofsted-like” inspections under the new law.
Increased and regular inspections as well as a review of training and development for social housing staff were announced in the Social Housing White Paper in 2020 – the precursor to the bill.
It came after surveys carried out by government found that thousands of social housing residents felt their landlords were failing to treat them with respect.
The new rules around staff competency come after the government launched a review of social housing staff training in January to look into the qualifications currently available for staff and to see whether extra training is needed to improve services to residents.
Housing and communities minister Andrew Stephenson said social housing tenants “deserve a high-quality service and to be treated with respect”.
He said the bill “marks a revolution” in the way social housing is regulated, “making sure landlords put things right when they go wrong”.
Mr Stephenson added: “For the first time there will be a professional standard that social landlords have to meet, along with increased inspections on the biggest providers.
“This is a vital step as we deliver on our mission to half the number of poor-quality rented homes by 2030 and level up the nation.”
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