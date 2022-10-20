Social landlords must ‘fully understand’ inflationary costs to keep services going, RSH warns

In its 10th annual Sector Risk Profile, the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) warned there are “significant” ongoing risks to the outlook for Consumer Price Index inflation, including from “further energy price shocks, the tight labour market, or financial volatility”, which will increase landlords’ costs.

It said boards will need to “fully understand their cost base and capital requirements” and ensure investment appraisals are “robust”.

Inflation and its impact on costs was among a series of risks to the social housing sector outlined by the regulator. It also included poor-quality stock, access to labour and skills, the proposed rent increase cap, data security, supported housing and building safety.

The RSH also warned about providers’ reliance on third parties to deliver services for them.

The regulator said that although entering into contracts with third parties can be an effective way to deliver key services, doing so “exposes providers to counter-party risks and can reduce the control that providers have over the quality of delivered services”.