Social landlords need to prepare for climate change

Change in the housing sector to protect against climate risk is taking place, albeit gradually. For example, large housing associations such as L&Q and Sanctuary are undertaking climate risk mapping exercises to assess the risk to both their business operations and their residents. This involves mapping and assessing the potential impacts of extreme weather events to produce an adaptation strategy and support transition planning.

As with many things in life, the first step towards change is to recognise and acknowledge the responsibility that we (our sector and organisations) have in mitigating climate change and preparing for its effects. For housing providers, this must be considered and delivered strategically.

“Assessing and monitoring climate risk is a step in the right direction, but these risks are not isolated to one function or service and cannot be managed by adapting in silo, but rather needs an organisational shift”

Physical and transitional risk should be on everyone’s corporate risk register, recognising the financial impacts of both inaction and proactive adaptation. Residual risk needs to be understood and accounted for in the business plan. Management of this risk must be embedded into governance practice, so strategic decisions are assessed against, and informed by, climate risk.

Assessing and monitoring climate risk is a step in the right direction, but these risks are not isolated to one function or service and cannot be managed by adapting in silo, but rather needs an organisational shift. Integrating sustainable design principles into an organisation’s way of operating can mitigate the risks and future-proof services to colleagues and customers.

Successful adaptation and change is always a challenge and may involve reconsidering your governance structures, business processes, data library, organisation design, culture and even values. Some organisations may need to commit to a new target operating model, making the adaptations across the business purposeful and synchronised.

There will be different priorities and solutions for different parts of our sector, but ultimately, the window of opportunity for planning, preparation and effective mitigation is narrowing. But there is a lot that can be done, and in our experience, housing associations can be surprisingly adaptable in the face of challenges.