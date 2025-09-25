Social landlords reduce void properties to three-year low

The data from Housemark’s monthly Pulse report, taken from 133 social landlords, shows that in July the proportion of homes vacant and available to let dropped to 0.43%.

This is the strongest voids position since the firm first start collecting monthly data three years ago. Average re-let times have also improved, falling to around 41 days compared to 50 days a year ago.

Earlier this year, Housemark revealed that 300,000 properties became void in the year 2023-24 and the social housing sector spent more than £1bn on repairs alone.