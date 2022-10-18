Social landlords should be ambitious and collaborate in their bids for decarbonisation funding

The starting pistol has been fired to bid for crucial government funding for retrofitting works. Housing providers should maximise grant opportunities, writes Richard McWilliams #UKhousing

The Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund (SHDF) Wave 2.1 bid window is now open, with another £800m available to co-fund energy efficiency measures on a ‘worst-first and fabric-first’ basis.

This summer’s extreme weather and energy supply issues have sharpened our focus on making Britain’s homes fit for a future climate and the need to tackle the main causes of energy inefficiency.

Yet, in the face of such troubling times, it is the social housing sector that is uniquely positioned to mobilise the widespread transformation needed to begin tackling these undeniably immense challenges.

We are all confronting the unprecedented twin challenges of rising energy costs and inflation, and a rapidly changing climate.

This is the starting pistol the sector has been waiting for – allowing providers to begin developing the ambitious retrofit projects and longer-term transformation programmes they, and many residents, have been crying out for.

Having led the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy-funded Social Housing Retrofit Accelerator (SHRA) for SHDF Wave 1 and now Wave 2.1, Turner & Townsend’s sustainability team has gained a wealth of insights into what makes a strong, deliverable bid.

The combination of expert guidance from the SHRA, good knowledge of your housing stock, close engagement with supply chains and a committed board and executive team makes the critical difference to a longer-term retrofit programme’s success.

“This is the starting pistol the sector has been waiting for – allowing providers to begin developing the ambitious retrofit projects and longer-term transformation programmes they, and many residents, have been crying out for”

It is undeniable that the social housing sector faces serious trials ahead. Senior management teams and boards will be seeking to balance a potential shortfall between rent increases, energy costs and inflation, with the aims of their long-term asset strategies.

Similarly, residents up and down the country face tough choices as they grapple with rising prices in the shops and skyrocketing bills – the latter highlighting the stark link between their home’s energy efficiency and the likelihood of slipping into fuel poverty.

These interconnected challenges, combined with organisational and national commitments to reach net zero, leave little room to dodge the urgent need to retrofit and futureproof our homes.