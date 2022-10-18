Social landlords should be ambitious and collaborate in their bids for decarbonisation funding

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The starting pistol has been fired to bid for crucial government funding for retrofitting works. Housing providers should maximise grant opportunities, writes Richard McWilliams
We are all confronting the unprecedented twin challenges of rising energy costs and inflation, and a rapidly changing climate.
Yet, in the face of such troubling times, it is the social housing sector that is uniquely positioned to mobilise the widespread transformation needed to begin tackling these undeniably immense challenges.
This summer’s extreme weather and energy supply issues have sharpened our focus on making Britain’s homes fit for a future climate and the need to tackle the main causes of energy inefficiency.
The Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund (SHDF) Wave 2.1 bid window is now open, with another £800m available to co-fund energy efficiency measures on a ‘worst-first and fabric-first’ basis.
This is the starting pistol the sector has been waiting for – allowing providers to begin developing the ambitious retrofit projects and longer-term transformation programmes they, and many residents, have been crying out for.
Having led the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy-funded Social Housing Retrofit Accelerator (SHRA) for SHDF Wave 1 and now Wave 2.1, Turner & Townsend’s sustainability team has gained a wealth of insights into what makes a strong, deliverable bid.
The combination of expert guidance from the SHRA, good knowledge of your housing stock, close engagement with supply chains and a committed board and executive team makes the critical difference to a longer-term retrofit programme’s success.
“This is the starting pistol the sector has been waiting for – allowing providers to begin developing the ambitious retrofit projects and longer-term transformation programmes they, and many residents, have been crying out for”
It is undeniable that the social housing sector faces serious trials ahead. Senior management teams and boards will be seeking to balance a potential shortfall between rent increases, energy costs and inflation, with the aims of their long-term asset strategies.
Similarly, residents up and down the country face tough choices as they grapple with rising prices in the shops and skyrocketing bills – the latter highlighting the stark link between their home’s energy efficiency and the likelihood of slipping into fuel poverty.
These interconnected challenges, combined with organisational and national commitments to reach net zero, leave little room to dodge the urgent need to retrofit and futureproof our homes.
The government has made its intention to support domestic retrofit clear through ever-greater grant funding, and it is now up to the sector to seize the £800m opportunity in front of it.
It’s excellent to see that across the country local authorities, housing associations and regional authorities are working on bigger, bolder SHDF bids, either as individual organisations or as members of consortia.
Not only because it is the right thing to do, but because it makes strong financial and environmental sense.
This is about housing providers maximising grant opportunities to take pressure off already stretched resources, and increase comfort and affordability for residents at a time of ever-increasing strife.
“It’s only with the continued commitment of forward-thinking leadership that we can make our homes more energy efficient”
In doing so, they can also free up longer-term budget to direct towards other essential services and investments.
Our message to those organisations currently shaping their retrofit strategy is straightforward: be ambitious, collaborate, and, especially now we are in the final stages of SHDF bid preparation, ‘keep calm and carry on’.
It’s only with the continued commitment of forward-thinking leadership that we can make our homes more energy efficient.
Through our shared ambition and accelerated investment, we will create a growing, self-sustaining retrofit movement in the UK that encourages new skills, economic growth and more sustainable communities.
It is the social housing sector, in close partnership with the government, that has what it takes to rise to the challenge.
Richard McWilliams, director of sustainability, Turner & Townsend
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