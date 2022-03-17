Social landlords should have a plan for responding to data subject access requests

Data subject access requests (DSARs) have become an increasing problem for social landlords in the past couple of years, with disgruntled tenants using them to get any data held on them by their landlord.

This can be an arduous task, particularly if a resident has been living in one of your properties for any significant length of time and their request is extensive and general. However, there are ways of responding that could make your life easier.

While DSARs, which give residents the right to access personal data held on them by their landlord, have been around for over 20 years, I have seen an increase in the number of requests since the general public started to become more aware of data protection rules and requirements following the implementation of the general data protection regulation (GDPR).

Before the GDPR came into force, many residents didn’t know their rights, which meant that DSARs were few and far between. In addition, there was a £10 fee for issuing a DSAR, which often acted as a deterrent to making a request.