Social landlords should have a plan for responding to data subject access requests

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
Responding to data subject access requests from residents can be a painful and time-consuming experience for social landlords. But there are ways to make the process easier, writes Hetal Ruparelia
Data subject access requests (DSARs) have become an increasing problem for social landlords in the past couple of years, with disgruntled tenants using them to get any data held on them by their landlord.
This can be an arduous task, particularly if a resident has been living in one of your properties for any significant length of time and their request is extensive and general. However, there are ways of responding that could make your life easier.
While DSARs, which give residents the right to access personal data held on them by their landlord, have been around for over 20 years, I have seen an increase in the number of requests since the general public started to become more aware of data protection rules and requirements following the implementation of the general data protection regulation (GDPR).
Before the GDPR came into force, many residents didn’t know their rights, which meant that DSARs were few and far between. In addition, there was a £10 fee for issuing a DSAR, which often acted as a deterrent to making a request.
This fee was abolished when the GDPR was introduced in 2018, making it easier for tenants to issue DSARs. Since then, there has been growing awareness from individuals that it is easy to issue a DSAR at no expense.
So what should a social landlord do if it receives a DSAR?
The most common mistake I see is that people go into panic mode and start collating documents with every mention of the person who has requested the data. While residents are able to ask for everything held on them, it is always worth asking them if there is anything specific that they want. If you can narrow down the search to a time period and to emails between certain people, it could potentially save you many hours of work.
Another common mistake we see is organisations waiting until a few days before the one-month deadline to start collating the data. Don’t underestimate how long the process for complying with a DSAR could take and always have a clear and co-ordinated project plan.
Remember, you should respond to the data subject without delay and within one month of receipt of the request, save for particularly complex requests where the time frame can be extended for up to two further months.
Despite the difficult nature of DSARs, it’s not all bad news. You can refuse to comply with a DSAR where the request is “manifestly unfounded or excessive”.
The Information Commissioner’s Office said the factors to be considered in deciding whether a request is manifestly excessive include: the nature of the requested information, the context of the request and the relationship with the individual, available resources, and whether a refusal to comply will cause substantive damage to the individual.
However, it is up to the social landlord to show ‘manifest excessiveness’ and just because a large amount of information is requested does not of itself make it manifestly excessive. If you are not sure, seek specialist legal advice.
“There is a common misconception that residents are entitled to all and whole documents which identify them, but they aren’t”
A request may be manifestly unfounded if the resident has no clear intention to access the information or is malicious in intent and is using the request to harass an organisation with no real purposes other than to cause disruption.
In terms of what has to be provided, there is a common misconception that residents are entitled to all and whole documents which identify them, but they aren’t. They are only entitled to the personal data within those documents, and when processing a DSAR you are permitted to redact data that is irrelevant to the data subject and extract the detail from documents if appropriate.
Common information that is redacted relates to business-sensitive information or legally privileged information. Care should also be taken with respect to disclosing any third-party data.
Following a public consultation on the UK’s data protection regime, the government is intending to permit organisations to charge fees for responding to DSARs. This would be based on a fee structure similar to that of the Freedom of Information Act 2000 which would impose a cap on spending for requests. This would allow organisations to refuse requests that exceed the cost limit.
While there is no doubt that DSARs can be a painful and time-consuming experience, there are ways of responding to dealing them that can make your life a lot easier and save you valuable time.
Hetal Ruparelia, solicitor, Devonshires
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our daily newsletter straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters
Related stories