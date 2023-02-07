Social landlords should use complaints as tools for learning, instead of branding them ‘isolated’ or ‘historic’

Despite this complexity, we’ve been able to continue to reduce our historically low investigation times.

Following the tragic case of Awaab Ishak, our immediate focus is expediting investigations into the highest risk cases.

About a quarter of our cases are high risk, which has, in effect, turned our service into an emergency service that it is not meant to be. It is meant to be an alternative to the courts and investigator of systemic issues.

Yet, even under current pressures, our target investigation times are competitive compared with the courts as well as the equality of access – it is free and we do not dismiss cases, as we value every complaint.

This business plan will span a year of further change for social landlords. Legislation should see the Complaint Handling Code becoming statutory and changes to our orders.

The Access to Information Scheme for housing associations, where the ombudsman will act as the appeals body, should progress. The Housing Ombudsman’s Centre for Learning to promote fairness and service improvement for the benefit of all landlords and residents will take shape.

“Landlords’ relationship with complaints should not be transactional, instead used to elevate learning”

To prepare for these changes, I would encourage the sector to consider three things.

First, prepare for higher volumes as awareness raising continues and the value of complaints over legal claims are promoted. This will mean more requests from the ombudsman. We take a proactive, inquisitorial role in gathering evidence – and we will expect more by way of evidence both for investigation and to meet compliance.

We are setting up an online portal to support this.

Second, landlords’ relationship with complaints should not be transactional, instead used to elevate learning. We are planning more work on systemic issues, which is essential if more complaints are to be resolved at a landlord level and, over time, demand for our service is to reduce.

Our systemic work offers unparalleled insight for landlords from an independent perspective; it is distinctly different and complementary to the work of regulatory bodies. An effective learning culture needs strong leadership, especially to embed changes.

This requires openness and not defensiveness – being honest about the common points of failure and avoiding descriptions of cases as “historic” or “isolated”. There’s some way to go before the sector ‘joins the dots’ on service failure. Last September, when we asked 40 landlords with notable mould cases what they had learned from the Spotlight report the previous year, only 23 replied.

We also continue to use transparency to promote accountability and behavioural change.

Finally, the sector should consider a new thematic investigation by us: vulnerabilities. From the cases I see, mental health is not always recognised or sufficiently understood, and vulnerabilities are regularly mis-recorded. Additionally, our investigations are increasing focused on the tone and approach to communication, as well as the efficiency – it is an indicator of culture and behaviours.

We will produce our Spotlight report later this year.

Social housing offers wonderful opportunities to build lives and communities, despite the challenges. Strengthening landlord-resident relationships should be central in responding to these.

Complaints and an independent, proactive and visible Housing Ombudsman are vital to inform the right culture, values and approach.

Richard Blakeway, housing ombudsman