Social landlords should use complaints as tools for learning, instead of branding them ‘isolated’ or ‘historic’

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Awareness of the Housing Ombudsman is growing and that means higher volumes of work. Social landlords should embed a learning culture following our investigations, instead of dismissing issues, writes Richard Blakeway
Parents may relate to how I could spend a fun-filled day with my young son, ask what his favourite thing was and either he can’t remember or says the one thing he didn’t like.
So, people may be forgiven for missing the positive cases the Housing Ombudsman published last year. I want to do more to highlight those excellent cases where a landlord has demonstrated customer focus and the values that motivate the sector.
But – and this is a big but – what sticks in the mind can be the things that go wrong. That’s partly because of the extent to which they can go wrong, the profound distress it causes residents and the grim reality that it can, and does, happen again.
The unprecedented casework volumes we are handling represent a structural shift, not a response to a moment in time. Residents are now more aware of their rights and access to complaint procedures is improving.
About 70% of social tenants say they are aware of the ombudsman; this demonstrates that our service is more open and accessible. Shortly, we will undertake more than 10,000 investigations annually.
However, the fact that so many social tenants need us to investigate their complaint, and about half result in maladministration, is concerning.
This week we published our business plan for consultation. It sets out how we will need additional resources to respond to the unabated demand for independent dispute resolution.
“Prepare for higher volumes as awareness raising continues and the value of complaints over legal claims are promoted”
Every month we receive more cases than we have caseworkers. We are recruiting as well as implementing efficiency improvements, and my team has worked exceptionally hard at managing the high volumes. However, right now, we simply cannot deliver as many investigations as quickly as we would like.
Crucially, the nature of our casework is also changing. It is more complex and involved; we are making more findings and remedies.
We witnessed a tenfold increase in severe maladministration findings in 2021-22, which underscores the seriousness of the issues we are examining. Last year we made around 4,500 remedies to put things right – from repairs to apologies – and our revised guidance will see sizeable compensation awards in some cases.
Despite this complexity, we’ve been able to continue to reduce our historically low investigation times.
Following the tragic case of Awaab Ishak, our immediate focus is expediting investigations into the highest risk cases.
About a quarter of our cases are high risk, which has, in effect, turned our service into an emergency service that it is not meant to be. It is meant to be an alternative to the courts and investigator of systemic issues.
Yet, even under current pressures, our target investigation times are competitive compared with the courts as well as the equality of access – it is free and we do not dismiss cases, as we value every complaint.
This business plan will span a year of further change for social landlords. Legislation should see the Complaint Handling Code becoming statutory and changes to our orders.
The Access to Information Scheme for housing associations, where the ombudsman will act as the appeals body, should progress. The Housing Ombudsman’s Centre for Learning to promote fairness and service improvement for the benefit of all landlords and residents will take shape.
“Landlords’ relationship with complaints should not be transactional, instead used to elevate learning”
To prepare for these changes, I would encourage the sector to consider three things.
First, prepare for higher volumes as awareness raising continues and the value of complaints over legal claims are promoted. This will mean more requests from the ombudsman. We take a proactive, inquisitorial role in gathering evidence – and we will expect more by way of evidence both for investigation and to meet compliance.
We are setting up an online portal to support this.
Second, landlords’ relationship with complaints should not be transactional, instead used to elevate learning. We are planning more work on systemic issues, which is essential if more complaints are to be resolved at a landlord level and, over time, demand for our service is to reduce.
Our systemic work offers unparalleled insight for landlords from an independent perspective; it is distinctly different and complementary to the work of regulatory bodies. An effective learning culture needs strong leadership, especially to embed changes.
This requires openness and not defensiveness – being honest about the common points of failure and avoiding descriptions of cases as “historic” or “isolated”. There’s some way to go before the sector ‘joins the dots’ on service failure. Last September, when we asked 40 landlords with notable mould cases what they had learned from the Spotlight report the previous year, only 23 replied.
We also continue to use transparency to promote accountability and behavioural change.
Finally, the sector should consider a new thematic investigation by us: vulnerabilities. From the cases I see, mental health is not always recognised or sufficiently understood, and vulnerabilities are regularly mis-recorded. Additionally, our investigations are increasing focused on the tone and approach to communication, as well as the efficiency – it is an indicator of culture and behaviours.
We will produce our Spotlight report later this year.
Social housing offers wonderful opportunities to build lives and communities, despite the challenges. Strengthening landlord-resident relationships should be central in responding to these.
Complaints and an independent, proactive and visible Housing Ombudsman are vital to inform the right culture, values and approach.
Richard Blakeway, housing ombudsman
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