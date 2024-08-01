Social landlords step up use of carbon credits to fund retrofit work

Camden Council, Saffron Housing and Believe Housing are among the social landlords using retrofit credits via a programme run by social housing charity HACT, and carbon credit project developer PNZ Carbon.

The latest figures suggest that this retrofit credits programme funded the retrofitting of 16,667 homes across 37 social housing providers last year.

This equates to a carbon emission reduction of 15,123 tonnes, generating around £8.75m in social value, HACT said.

The programme works by turning the carbon reduction achieved from retrofit work – funded by schemes such as the Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund – into tradeable credits, each representing one tonne of carbon.

A retrofit company measures the reduction in carbon dioxide emissions achieved by the work from a baseline. The landlord can then register the credit with a body such as HACT, which sells it on to organisations looking to offset their own carbon emissions.