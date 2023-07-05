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A social landlord has threatened tenants with eviction if they post about their poor housing conditions on social media, Kwajo Tweneboa has claimed.
Speaking on Tuesday at the annual Local Government Association (LGA) conference in Bournemouth, the social housing activist said he has seen evidence of a landlord threatening evictions if tenants critique them publicly.
He made the comments at a session on the importance of housing quality, joined by speakers Richard Blakeway, the housing ombudsman, and Rachael McClatchey, public health consultant at the Office for Health Improvement and Disparities.
Mr Tweneboa, who highlights poor behaviour of landlords on social media and has been helping people struggling with housing issues across the country, said: “There is something that I’ve come across in the last week that I wanted to raise with you because I’m in a room with members of local authorities.
“That is my concern around tenants complaining on social media, which they rightly should do especially when they’re living in awful conditions or being ignored for months or years in some cases.”
“I came across one local authority – I’m not going to mention them but my worry is it’s spread from one local authority to many others, and housing associations – where tenants are now being told if they complain online or they take pictures or in any way critique their housing provider or landlord about the conditions they are living in they will be evicted from their property.
“I was pulled to the side at an event I was at this week by tenants to show me that in writing and they did. I believe that is in response to not just my work, but other campaigners raising concerns and shaming landlords into doing what they rightly should have done from the very beginning.
“Now what we’re seeing is a response in some cases where they think it’s acceptable to threaten tenants with eviction,” he said.
He also spoke about the stigma associated with being a social housing tenant and changing attitudes and culture.
“For some, social housing tenants are looked at as second-class citizens and no doubt in the cases I’ve seen they have been treated in the same way,” he said.
Mr Tweneboa said he is the “first to scream” about funding for councils being massively reduced.
“But a change in culture and attitude cost absolutely nothing. Treating tenants like human beings with basic human respect doesn’t cost a lot,” he said.
Earlier in the session Mr Blakeway reiterated his call for social landlords to read the ombudsman’s special report on Haringey Council, which found a “culture of apathy” and problems following the closure of its ALMO. He said the report is “stark” and a “tough read”.
“But I think it’s one which the lessons for them will apply to many councils who have a housing management role. There are particular lessons if you’re closing your ALMO and bringing it back in-house.
“That’s what happened in Haringey and both they acknowledge and our report demonstrates the pressures that that created and some of the issues that probably led to the closure of the ALMO remain unresolved and in some cases perhaps more challenging to address.
“I would strongly encourage you to go on the Housing Ombudsman website if you’ve not seen that report, look at that report, and think about how does that apply to us? Where could there be lessons for us?”
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