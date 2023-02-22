Social landlords to access medium-rise safety fund ‘on same terms’ as existing scheme

Social landlords will be able to access government funding to remediate dangerous medium-rise buildings under the same terms as the Building Safety Fund, a minister has confirmed #UKhousing

“I’ve been to see Homes England a few weeks ago to see the progress of that and we expect the wider roll-out later in the year. Social landlords will be able to apply under the same conditions as the Building Safety Fund.”

“This is an initial pilot in its first phase. It was opened just before Christmas, targeting an initial group of buildings, which is underway now.

Mr Rowley said: “We’ve launched a new scheme to provide funding for remediation or mitigation of risks [in medium-rise buildings].

The fund is currently in a pilot phase featuring 60 buildings that is being managed by Homes England, the delivery agency. It launched in November last year.

Speaking at the National Housing Federation (NHF) building safety conference this morning, Lee Rowley, the building safety minister, said the Medium-Rise Scheme for buildings between 11m and 18m in height will launch “later this year”.

Housing associations and councils are only allowed to access the Building Safety Fund, which covers blocks above 18m in height, to recoup money they would otherwise have billed to leaseholders.

This means that in blocks where the majority of residents are social housing tenants, only limited funds can be claimed and the majority of the remediation costs will fall on the social landlord, unless they can pursue another party for funding.

The government estimates that between 6,220 and 8,890 medium-rise buildings will require “life-safety critical” works. Thousands of these are likely to be in the social housing sector.

The Medium-Rise Scheme will be funded by a £3bn Building Safety Levy, to be raised by billing developers of new housing.

The levy was subject to a second consultation, which closed earlier this month. It asked for views on how to impose the new levy and set an appropriate rate, including the potential for regional variations.

Mr Rowley said today that the government was “considering” exempting affordable housing developments from the payments.

He also explained the work the government was currently doing to force developers to make commitments to remediate any properties they built through new contracts.

Asked whether the government would also pursue contractors and the manufacturers of dangerous cladding products, Mr Rowley said: “We are looking at all elements of the sector. As you know, this is a systemic problem, which was articulated for a number of years.

“We need to try and align responsibility as close to those who are responsible as we possibly can. That is obviously an imperfect process, but we are seeking to do it. The most obvious activity so far has been with the developers contract.