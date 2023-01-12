Social landlords urged to take part in government-backed decarbonisation study

Housing associations are being encouraged to get involved in a government-commissioned study aimed at helping landlords tackle “hard-to-decarbonise” homes #UKhousing

As part of the investigation, researchers at consultancy DG Cities and University College London’s Bartlett School of Architecture want to interview specialists in housing, energy and conservation.

It comes as social landlords face a government deadline to get all homes to at least Energy Performance Certificate Band C by 2030.

The study, commissioned by the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS), is aiming to produce a framework to give landlords guidance on dealing with challenging properties.

Ed Houghton, head of research and service design at DG Cities, told Inside Housing: “We are really keen to speak to housing associations, particularly where there are examples of hard-to-decarbonise properties,” he said.

The researchers estimate that there are around 10 million homes across all tenures in the UK that are difficult to insulate or improve by conventional methods. Heat in buildings accounts for around 37% of annual greenhouse gas emissions, according to the researchers.

Older tower blocks in particular are likely to be some of the hardest to decarbonise, Mr Houghton said. “There’ll be many different issues such as quality of the fabric, the construction of a building, or the energy suppliers of those properties,” he said.

“You can’t easily use a heat pump, for example. It would have to be positioned in a way that some properties can’t really accommodate them,” he added.