Social rent is over 60% more affordable than private renting, Shelter finds

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
Social rents are 64% more affordable than private rents, according to analysis by housing charity Shelter.
Researchers used the latest government rent data to calculate that social tenants in England pay on average £828 less per month in rent than private tenants.
The mean rent of all new social housing lettings in England is £457.30 a month, while the mean rent in private tenancies is £1,285 a month.
The analysis found that if they could move from private renting into social housing, renters in London would be more than £1,400 better off a month on average.
Renters in the East of England would be £630 a month better off and renters in the South East would be £730 a month better off on average.
Meanwhile, a survey of 2,000 social renters by Shelter and YouGov found that 70% of tenants, equivalent to six million people, said that without their social home they could not afford to live in their local area.
The survey, conducted in April, also focused on 412 people who moved from private renting into a social home in the past 10 years, and asked questions about the difference it made.
A total of 74% of these people said they are less worried about having to move, 74% said they are less worried about becoming homeless, and 71% said there is more stability in their life as a result.
In addition, 69% of parents said social housing had given their children a stable home, and 43% of social tenants said their home helped them to live close to their support networks.
A total of 65% of these tenants said their social home positively impacted their access to job opportunities, while 68% said it had a positive impact on their family life.
Polly Neate, chief executive of Shelter, said: “Social housing enables people to live better lives, but we just don’t have enough of it – not by a long shot. Decades of failure to build genuinely affordable social homes has left the country in a dire state.”
She added: “All political parties must commit to building genuinely affordable social homes – we need 90,000 a year over 10 years to end the housing emergency for good.”
The Conservative Party was approached for comment.
Inside Housing’s Build Social campaign is calling for political parties to commit to build 90,000 social rented homes a year over the next decade in England in their election manifestos.
Yesterday, a report by Sheffield Hallam professor Jim Clifford, commissioned by housing association Hyde, found that England’s 4.2 million social rented homes contribute £77.7bn a year to the national economy in savings for the NHS, councils, police and government.
However, based on the average value of a social tenancy of £18,051 in 2023-24, at least £25.25bn of value is missing this year from the 1.4 million social homes that have been lost through disposals and conversions to other tenures since 1979.
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our daily newsletter straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters
Related stories