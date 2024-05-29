Social rent is over 60% more affordable than private renting, Shelter finds

Researchers used the latest government rent data to calculate that social tenants in England pay on average £828 less per month in rent than private tenants.

The mean rent of all new social housing lettings in England is £457.30 a month, while the mean rent in private tenancies is £1,285 a month.

The analysis found that if they could move from private renting into social housing, renters in London would be more than £1,400 better off a month on average.

Renters in the East of England would be £630 a month better off and renters in the South East would be £730 a month better off on average.