Social rent is the bedrock of housing and it’s imperative we invest now

We need to think differently about social housing investment, says Margaret Mullane, Labour MP for Dagenham and Rainham #UKhousing

Recent figures suggest that this has reversed and that more than 90% of the available funding now goes to housing benefit.

Housing benefit costs are now at record levels, with expenditure in 2025-26 estimated to exceed £35bn. In the 1970s, between 6% and 10% of government housing expenditure went on housing benefit and mortgage tax relief, with over 90% being put into either the building of new homes or refurbishing of housing stock.

Looking at public spending on housing in Britain has made me stand back and wonder how we got to where we are today.

This drift started in the 1980s, when grants to local authorities to build new housing were axed, combined with the sale of council housing. By 1986, only 33% of funding went to the supply of new housing, while 67% went to housing benefit.

There was a similar trend across Europe at this time, but it was much more significant in the UK, being part of the 1980s ‘stand on your own feet’ approach.

Alongside this, there has been a fall in the percentage of homeownership. From a peak of 71%, it fell to 65% in the 2010s and recent research shows homeownership to be even lower in London, estimated to be around 49%. Part of the reason for this is that around 40% of the council housing previously sold off is now privately rented.

It will come as no shock to find that private renting has filled the vacuum created by the fall in homeownership and the reduced availability of council housing at traditional social rents. This has been the major reason for the increase in housing benefit costs. Market rents can now easily be three to four times that of social rent.

“Around 40% of the council housing previously sold off is now privately rented. Market rents can now easily be three to four times that of social rent”

Even with the capping of housing benefit payments introduced under David Cameron’s government, the upward cost of rents has continued, and with it, the cost of housing benefit.

Furthermore, it has to be said that so-called affordable homes at 80% of market rent provide little in terms of a solution, primarily because people in constituencies like mine, Dagenham and Rainham, simply can’t afford to live in them without the support of housing benefit.