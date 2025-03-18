Social rent permissions switched to London Affordable Rent under Section 106 deal on 2,100-home scheme

Newham Council granted St William Homes, a subsidiary of Berkeley Group, planning approval for 2,100 homes at a Victorian gasworks in Bromley-by-Bow last year on the condition that 7.5% would be for social rent.

However, the new Section 106 agreement for the scheme allows St William to provide a minimum of 8% of the homes across the site as “affordable housing”.

The agreement defines affordable housing as London Affordable Rent or social rent, or a combination of both.

Social rent is calculated via a formula that takes local incomes and property values into account, whereas London Affordable Rent homes are capped at benchmark levels published by the Greater London Authority. They are higher than social rents but lower than the 80% of market rents at which affordable rents can usually be charged.