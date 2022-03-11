Social renters should not be ‘bearing impact’ of building safety crisis, say MPs

In a newly published report, the Levelling-Up, Housing and Communities (LUHC) Committee has set out a number of recommendations in response to housing secretary Michael Gove’s building safety plans.

A key part of the committee’s recommendations is that social housing tenants should not be adversely impacted by any attempt to fund the remediation of buildings.

Clive Betts, the committee’s chair, said the government’s current plans are “pitting the building safety crisis against the housing crisis”.

This is because social renters are currently “paying the price through the diversion of funds from maintaining their homes and other vital services provided by housing associations and councils”.

Social landlords have been faced with huge costs to remediate the buildings they own.

The G15 group of London’s largest housing associations has estimated it will cost them £3.6bn to fix fire safety issues, which will have to come from other parts of the business.

In addition to existing social renters, the LUHC Committee warned that these costs will impact homeless families on social housing waiting lists as social landlords intend to reduce the amount of homes they develop in order to pay fire safety bills.