Social services summoned to court in L&Q possession hearing

The housing association’s eviction proceedings against 68-year-old John Julier were postponed on Wednesday so the London Borough of Redbridge’s director of social services can be summoned as a witness and cross-examined about their understanding of the case.

Agreeing to adjourn the hearing at Romford County Court, Deputy District Judge Beard said he wanted to make sure social services have “fully taken on board” Mr Julier’s characteristics.

“We’re saying to the local authority, you’re an integral part of John’s situation and his future,” he added.

L&Q has been trying to evict Mr Julier, who is diagnosed autistic and has obsessive compulsive disorder and anxiety, from his supported care facility since 2022, following complaints by staff of anti-social behaviour beginning in 2020.