Social tariff for energy bills could lift millions of households out of fuel poverty

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A discounted energy tariff for social tenants could lift millions of households in England and Wales out of fuel poverty by 2030, according to new analysis.
The research by environmental charity Green Alliance argued that the definition of fuel poverty currently used by the government in England misrepresents the scale of the problem by missing more than six million households.
Commissioned by energy company Ovo, the report found that 8.9 million households in England experienced fuel poverty in 2024, while official figures calculated under the government’s ‘low-income low energy efficiency’ definition suggested the figure was 2.73 million.
Fuel poverty is defined as spending more than 10% of income after housing costs on domestic energy.
Under the current UK government definition, a household is considered to be fuel-poor if they are living in a property that is rated Energy Performance Certificate Band D or below and that when they spend the required amount to heat their home, they are left with a residual income below the official poverty line.
Green Alliance also estimated that the fuel poverty gap (how much is needed to lift a household out of fuel poverty) could be £780 – almost double the government’s figure of £407.
The charity believes that current government schemes — including the Warm Home Discount, which provides an annual rebate of £150 to certain households on means-tested benefits or pension credit — only had a small impact, as they pay a flat rate regardless of circumstances.
These schemes have also not kept pace with inflation or the increase in energy bills and do not cover the annual fuel poverty gap shortfall for many households – consequently lifting only 1% of households out of fuel poverty in 2024.
The Green Alliance has modelled three potential designs for a social tariff. One was designed to match the current cost of the Warm Home Discount and Winter Fuel Payment, which could lift 12% of households out of fuel poverty, equivalent to one million, at the same overall cost as the current schemes.
The second model includes a tiered tariff which could lift 19% of households out of fuel poverty, rising to 26% when paired with higher energy efficiency standards for rented properties.
Third, a narrower social tariff that could close the average fuel poverty gap, under the 10% definition, for the two lowest income brackets where fuel poverty is most concentrated. This could lift 42% of households out of fuel poverty, potentially rising to 50% once higher energy efficiency standards for the rented sector are achieved by 2030.
The modelling, which covers households in England and Wales, was based on energy consumption in 2022, using datasets from the government and Office for National Statistics. Energy bills were calculated using a 12-month average of Ofgem’s standing and unit charge caps.
The report said a national social tariff scheme would better protect households from price volatility and reach a wider group of low-income households, including people experiencing fuel poverty despite being in work. It should be designed to ensure that households with high energy demands, as a result of disability or other medical needs, are eligible.
The government is currently revising its fuel poverty strategy and aims to launch a Warm Homes Plan later this year. The Warm Home Discount is due to end in 2026.
Shaun Spiers, executive director of Green Alliance, said: “A social tariff could better protect households from volatile energy prices, which are a particular problem for those with low disposable incomes or unable to reduce their energy demand.
“With the increasingly unstable geopolitical environment affecting fossil fuel prices, there has never been a better time to ensure struggling households are properly insulated from volatile energy prices with a social tariff and warm home policies.”
There is broad support for a social tariff for energy bills within the social housing sector. Last year, English, Scottish, Welsh and Northern Irish housing bodies called on the government to introduce a social tariff for tenants struggling with bills.
A spokesperson from the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero, said: "We are helping over six million households this winter by expanding the £150 Warm Home Discount and working with Ofgem on a debt relief scheme to bring down bills for every home.
“The only way to bring down energy bills for good is with the government’s clean energy superpower mission, which will get the UK off the rollercoaster of fossil fuel prices and onto clean, homegrown power that we control.”
The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government has been approached for comment.
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