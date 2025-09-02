Social tariff for energy bills could lift millions of households out of fuel poverty

The second model includes a tiered tariff which could lift 19% of households out of fuel poverty, rising to 26% when paired with higher energy efficiency standards for rented properties.

Third, a narrower social tariff that could close the average fuel poverty gap, under the 10% definition, for the two lowest income brackets where fuel poverty is most concentrated. This could lift 42% of households out of fuel poverty, potentially rising to 50% once higher energy efficiency standards for the rented sector are achieved by 2030.

The modelling, which covers households in England and Wales, was based on energy consumption in 2022, using datasets from the government and Office for National Statistics. Energy bills were calculated using a 12-month average of Ofgem’s standing and unit charge caps.

The report said a national social tariff scheme would better protect households from price volatility and reach a wider group of low-income households, including people experiencing fuel poverty despite being in work. It should be designed to ensure that households with high energy demands, as a result of disability or other medical needs, are eligible.

The government is currently revising its fuel poverty strategy and aims to launch a Warm Homes Plan later this year. The Warm Home Discount is due to end in 2026.

Shaun Spiers, executive director of Green Alliance, said: “A social tariff could better protect households from volatile energy prices, which are a particular problem for those with low disposable incomes or unable to reduce their energy demand.

“With the increasingly unstable geopolitical environment affecting fossil fuel prices, there has never been a better time to ensure struggling households are properly insulated from volatile energy prices with a social tariff and warm home policies.”

There is broad support for a social tariff for energy bills within the social housing sector. Last year, English, Scottish, Welsh and Northern Irish housing bodies called on the government to introduce a social tariff for tenants struggling with bills.

A spokesperson from the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero, said: "We are helping over six million households this winter by expanding the £150 Warm Home Discount and working with Ofgem on a debt relief scheme to bring down bills for every home.

“The only way to bring down energy bills for good is with the government’s clean energy superpower mission, which will get the UK off the rollercoaster of fossil fuel prices and onto clean, homegrown power that we control.”

The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government has been approached for comment.