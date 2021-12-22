Social tenants face average rent hikes of £202 next year amid ‘cost of living crunch’, thinktank warns

The Resolution Foundation thinktank has called the rent hike “the biggest nominal increase in a decade” and said it would be “unwise” of landlords to raise rents by the maximum amount allowed given the current “cost of living crunch”.

Social landlords are currently allowed to increase their rent by Consumer Price Index (CPI) plus 1% each year. While this is a cap rather than a requirement, the Resolution Foundation said most landlords are expected to raise their rents by the full amount.

As CPI in September this year was 3.1%, this means many social housing tenants will see their rent increase by 4.1%.

For the average social renter, this means their rent will increase by £202 next year, the thinktank said.

It comes as many families in the UK are feeling the impact of soaring inflation, with the Bank of England predicting that inflation will peak at 6% in the spring.