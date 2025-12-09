Will the PPN 002 social value model drive transformation or dilute consistency across the sector, asks Francesca Lee, founder of Social Value Architect #UKhousing

Social value is being treated as a tot-up exercise, rather than a lever for measurable growth #UKhousing

Every tender will need to align with one of these missions through specific model award criteria (MAC), measured by the new standard reporting metrics (SRMs), 33 prescribed metrics that transform social value commitments into quantifiable data. These SRMs are essentially the new key performance indicators and measurements for suppliers.

Under the new social value model as set out in PPN 002, public sector procurement teams must now select measurable outcomes based on one of the five government ‘missions’. These missions are:

After much anticipation, the release of the PPN 002 (2025) social value model has finally arrived. It comes with a clear signal from the UK government that social value in public procurement is no longer a ‘nice to have’. It’s now positioned as a strategic lever for economic growth, social inclusion and environmental resilience.

Perhaps this structure now brings much-needed consistency among public sector procurement buyers. But does it?

Each purchasing team can still select which missions and SRMs apply – and can even use bespoke metrics if existing ones don’t fit. Could this then dilute the consistency across the public sector? The only caveat is the metric agreed must be appropriate, proportionate, auditable and referenced in the contract.

The result? A framework that risks turning social value into a spreadsheet exercise, rather than a purpose-driven transformation tool.

SRMs are output-based units – counting hours, roles or activities, with little attention to quality or impact. Therefore, although a business may meet the fair work principle, which offers fair wages and good working conditions, the authority may prescribe what ‘good working conditions’ are and ‘fair wages’ may include benefits available to parents and facilities for disabled or neurodiverse people.

The new PPN 002 focuses on numbers. When you go beneath the thin veneer of the policy, it is nothing more than a tot-up exercise of what social impact looks like for public sector procurement reporting purposes.

Some examples of the metrics include SRMs on how many people can you get into work from apprentices to those who are from under-represented groups, rather than how you will improve their work-life balance or what is your targeted retention rate based on your last attrition rate of the past five years. Or, how much waste you will send to landfill under this contract, rather than ask how much will you recycle or source better materials to reduce your landfill waste.