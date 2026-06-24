Solar panel installation is only half the story

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Ahead of her session at Housing 2026, ‘Solar power at scale: Unlocking rooftop solar for social housing’, Akshita Lakhiwal, net-zero engagement officer at Tpas Cymru, discusses how residents can access the full power of solar
When we talk about rooftop solar in social housing, the conversation usually starts with installation targets. How many homes? How many panels? How much carbon saved?
The more conversations I have with social landlords, the more convinced I become that installing rooftop solar is only half the story.
The other half is about people, policy and the practical realities of delivering programmes at scale. These are often the conversations that happen behind the scenes, yet they can have the greatest influence on whether solar delivers lasting value for residents and landlords.
As we move towards decarbonisation, perhaps it’s time we broaden the conversation beyond installation itself. It starts with people, not panels.
Large-scale solar programmes are often viewed through a technical or financial lens. In reality, they are people projects.
Resident engagement, access arrangements and communication can all influence whether an installation succeeds. A loft that needs clearing, uncertainty about the technology or concerns about disruption may seem like small issues individually, but across hundreds or thousands of homes, they can quickly become much bigger challenges. These practical realities deserve just as much attention as procurement and installation.
Rooftop solar is one part of a much bigger picture.
“Advice, understanding, behaviour and ongoing support all play a role in ensuring benefits are realised”
Solar panels don’t work in isolation. Their success depends on the condition of the home, when they are installed and how they fit into wider retrofit plans.
As more organisations invest in solar, how can we ensure it delivers the greatest possible benefit for residents?
Installing solar panels does not automatically mean households will experience the greatest possible benefit. Advice, understanding, behaviour and ongoing support all play a role in ensuring those benefits are realised.
As more homes begin generating their own electricity, what responsibility should different organisations have in helping residents make the most of that opportunity? Every unit of surplus electricity generated by rooftop solar has value. The question is not whether that value exists, but how it is captured and who ultimately benefits from it.
Across the sector, different approaches are emerging, prompting wider conversations around fairness, transparency and how best to ensure rooftop solar delivers value for communities.
Perhaps the more important question is whether any of that value should ever go unclaimed.
Battery technology has the potential to reshape how households use rooftop solar. At the same time, evolving guidance, practical considerations and differing approaches across the sector suggest that many questions remain unanswered.
What role should battery storage play in the next phase of social housing decarbonisation, and how can organisations make decisions with confidence in such a rapidly changing landscape?
“As solar programmes continue to expand, ensuring residents have realistic expectations and understand how decisions are made may prove just as important as the technology itself”
Not every roof is suitable for solar. Not every home can be upgraded at the same time. This raises important questions around fairness, expectations and communication: questions that extend well beyond installation and procurement.
As solar programmes continue to expand, ensuring residents have realistic expectations and understand how decisions are made may prove just as important as the technology itself.
The conversation is just getting started. This article doesn’t attempt to answer all these questions. Instead, it is an invitation to continue the conversation.
At Housing 2026, our panel will explore how housing associations and local authorities are delivering rooftop solar across existing homes and new developments, and what it takes to ensure these programmes create real value for residents and landlords.
It will discuss how solar fits into wider retrofit and decarbonisation strategies, the opportunities and challenges of delivering programmes at scale, and the lessons emerging from early solar programmes in the social housing sector. From resident engagement and fair access, to the practical realities of implementation, the discussion will look beyond installation to the factors that determine long-term success.
The future of rooftop solar in social housing won’t be defined simply by how many homes we retrofit, how many panels we install or how much carbon we save. It will be defined by how well we ensure those investments improve the lives of the people who call those houses home.
Akshita Lakhiwal, net-zero engagement officer, Tpas Cymru
Akshita Lakhiwal is speaking at Housing 2026, during the session ‘Solar power at scale: Unlocking rooftop solar for social housing’ on 24 June at 2.40pm, on The Warm & Healthy Homes Stage
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