Solar panel installation is only half the story

Ahead of her session at Housing 2026, ‘Solar power at scale: Unlocking rooftop solar for social housing’, Akshita Lakhiwal, net-zero engagement officer at Tpas Cymru, discusses how residents can access the full power of solar #UKhousing

As we move towards decarbonisation, perhaps it’s time we broaden the conversation beyond installation itself. It starts with people, not panels.

The other half is about people, policy and the practical realities of delivering programmes at scale. These are often the conversations that happen behind the scenes, yet they can have the greatest influence on whether solar delivers lasting value for residents and landlords.

The more conversations I have with social landlords, the more convinced I become that installing rooftop solar is only half the story.

When we talk about rooftop solar in social housing, the conversation usually starts with installation targets. How many homes? How many panels? How much carbon saved?

Large-scale solar programmes are often viewed through a technical or financial lens. In reality, they are people projects.

Resident engagement, access arrangements and communication can all influence whether an installation succeeds. A loft that needs clearing, uncertainty about the technology or concerns about disruption may seem like small issues individually, but across hundreds or thousands of homes, they can quickly become much bigger challenges. These practical realities deserve just as much attention as procurement and installation.

Rooftop solar is one part of a much bigger picture.

“Advice, understanding, behaviour and ongoing support all play a role in ensuring benefits are realised”

Solar panels don’t work in isolation. Their success depends on the condition of the home, when they are installed and how they fit into wider retrofit plans.

As more organisations invest in solar, how can we ensure it delivers the greatest possible benefit for residents?

Installing solar panels does not automatically mean households will experience the greatest possible benefit. Advice, understanding, behaviour and ongoing support all play a role in ensuring those benefits are realised.

As more homes begin generating their own electricity, what responsibility should different organisations have in helping residents make the most of that opportunity? Every unit of surplus electricity generated by rooftop solar has value. The question is not whether that value exists, but how it is captured and who ultimately benefits from it.