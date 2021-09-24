Some housing associations could be ‘in scope’ of new cladding tax, lawyers warn

While most charitable housing associations will be exempt from the new tax, which was announced by the government in February this year, lawyers have told Inside Housing that some social landlords could be affected and that this could have an impact on the overall delivery of affordable housing.

Earlier this week the government published draft legislation for the Residential Property Developer Tax, which is expected to raise £2bn over the next decade to help pay for the remediation of unsafe buildings.

Coming into effect in April next year, the tax will be applied against the profits of developers above a certain fixed allowance.

It is not stated in the draft legislation what the rate and allowance will be, but ministers have previously said that the tax will apply to firms with an annual profit over £25m.

Under the draft legislation the levy will apply only to companies that are liable to pay corporation tax.

David Bullock, a solicitor in the real estate and projects team at Devonshires, said this clause will “exempt most charitable housing associations”, but warned that it could mean some landlords could remain liable, such as “for-profit registered providers or, in some circumstances, charitable housing associations who make profits that are not used for charitable purposes”.