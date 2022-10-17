Some of the most vulnerable people are being shifted onto pre-payment meters for electricity and gas

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Vulnerable people are more at risk of being put on pre-payment meters for their electricity and gas. Helen Lord considers the consequences and what role social landlords can play when it comes to helping their tenants
Our recent research showed that 10% of vulnerable people in the UK – those who are more fragile and unable to engage fully or effectively at certain points in their lives due to a mental or physical illness/condition, a low level of capability or resilience, or a temporary life event, such as bereavement – have been evicted, subjected to repossession or put at risk of homelessness in the past 12 months. That’s before the cost-of-living crisis has had the chance to do its worst.
“While disconnections are now very rare, if people can’t afford to top up their meters, it amounts to the same thing”
People about to be evicted are probably also facing other debts, including council tax and energy. Many will have vulnerabilities, some are mentally unable to understand their finances or manage day-to-day tasks, and some are physically reliant on key services, such as energy.
People who are vulnerable often don’t know how to resolve their debts or what support is available to them. Instead of identifying and giving them appropriate support, many organisations have made things significantly worse for this group.
For example, in the past year, 8% of vulnerable people were moved onto the most expensive form of paying energy bills: pre-payment meters. Many who sought finance to stay on top of rising bills were instead pushed into higher cost borrowing – 12% of vulnerable people, compared with 6% of the general population. Those who failed to secure credit from legal lenders found themselves forced to turn to illegal ones: 2% of the total population borrowed from loan sharks in the past year; 4% amongst the vulnerable.
How can it make sense to switch people who are already unable to pay their energy bills onto high-cost pre-payment meters? While disconnections are now very rare, if people can’t afford to top up their meters, it amounts to the same thing. And they’re being frozen out of regulated credit. How does it make sense to charge huge interest to those already unable to pay debts?
They desperately need the right support much sooner in this cycle. People don’t want to be in debt. They don’t want to be staring at the ceiling at 3am, fearful of being inundated with letters, texts and calls chasing payments, or even bailiffs turning up on their doorstep. The cycle needs to be broken and that can only be done through understanding who needs targeted support and how they can be reached.
The first step is to identify those who are being swept up in the cycle of debt compounded by life events, coercion, mental or physical health.
Frustratingly, support is available, but it’s not easy to find. It’s certainly not all in one place. A person would need to be pretty digitally savvy to harness it, and gifted with extraordinary patience to navigate automated call centres while enduring waiting times.
If a person is elderly, unwell, overwhelmed by spiralling debt, suffering from anxiety or mental health issues, then the challenge is multiplied.
“At present, people are having to repeat their difficult conversations with housing, banking, mobile phone, insurance and energy providers, causing even more distress”
It’s no surprise that there is roughly £15bn of unclaimed benefits, or that people are unable to access discounted tariffs or register themselves on the Priority Services Register of energy companies.
Housing is the sector with the best ability to pinpoint vulnerability and people who need to be targeted for support. It is therefore imperative that information about vulnerability is shared more broadly. After all, we’ve shared data about people’s finances for decades.
Knowledge that someone is vulnerable, whether financially or circumstantially, will apply to most of their service providers – be it housing, banking, mobile phone providers, insurance and energy. At present, people are having to repeat their difficult conversations with each one, causing even more distress. That’s why cross-sector data-sharing to alert organisations to vulnerability is needed urgently.
We need to move towards centralising access to the support that is available, but there is no overarching plan to gather data that allows people to help themselves.
We know that people over 65 are half as likely to communicate that they are in vulnerable circumstances as those in their twenties. Five per cent of the people we surveyed don’t own a smartphone and this increases to nearly 10% of those over 65.
We also know that well over a third of the people already registering with the Vulnerability Registration Service live in council-owned or housing association properties. If these landlords start to share information about vulnerability, it will be a big step in breaking the cycle of financial isolation.
It will give energy companies, banks, insurers, local authorities and others the opportunity to communicate with their vulnerable customers in the right way, to give them access to the support they are entitled to and, hopefully, prevent people being swallowed up by debt and illegal lending with no light at the end of the tunnel.
Helen Lord, chief executive, The Vulnerability Registration Service
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