Some of the most vulnerable people are being shifted onto pre-payment meters for electricity and gas

Frustratingly, support is available, but it’s not easy to find. It’s certainly not all in one place. A person would need to be pretty digitally savvy to harness it, and gifted with extraordinary patience to navigate automated call centres while enduring waiting times.

If a person is elderly, unwell, overwhelmed by spiralling debt, suffering from anxiety or mental health issues, then the challenge is multiplied.

“At present, people are having to repeat their difficult conversations with housing, banking, mobile phone, insurance and energy providers, causing even more distress”

It’s no surprise that there is roughly £15bn of unclaimed benefits, or that people are unable to access discounted tariffs or register themselves on the Priority Services Register of energy companies.

Housing is the sector with the best ability to pinpoint vulnerability and people who need to be targeted for support. It is therefore imperative that information about vulnerability is shared more broadly. After all, we’ve shared data about people’s finances for decades.

Knowledge that someone is vulnerable, whether financially or circumstantially, will apply to most of their service providers – be it housing, banking, mobile phone providers, insurance and energy. At present, people are having to repeat their difficult conversations with each one, causing even more distress. That’s why cross-sector data-sharing to alert organisations to vulnerability is needed urgently.

We need to move towards centralising access to the support that is available, but there is no overarching plan to gather data that allows people to help themselves.

We know that people over 65 are half as likely to communicate that they are in vulnerable circumstances as those in their twenties. Five per cent of the people we surveyed don’t own a smartphone and this increases to nearly 10% of those over 65.

We also know that well over a third of the people already registering with the Vulnerability Registration Service live in council-owned or housing association properties. If these landlords start to share information about vulnerability, it will be a big step in breaking the cycle of financial isolation.

It will give energy companies, banks, insurers, local authorities and others the opportunity to communicate with their vulnerable customers in the right way, to give them access to the support they are entitled to and, hopefully, prevent people being swallowed up by debt and illegal lending with no light at the end of the tunnel.

Helen Lord, chief executive, The Vulnerability Registration Service