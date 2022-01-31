Some things will have to change before housing associations start investing in supported housing again

In our experience, there is a significant gap in experience and knowledge of supported housing on most health trusts (which, by definition, are made up of health experts). We believe that as the integrated care boards – which will have responsibility for NHS functions and budgets – are rolled out, they must include a strong contribution from the housing sector. Without this, the approach to supported housing will continue to be patchy, unpredictable and, ultimately, off-putting for the types of housing providers the government would hope to attract back into this area of work.

A national framework

There must be more guidance at a national strategic level around good practice for health and care pathways, which include supported housing, and this should involve consultation with housing providers. We’d like to see the development of a national framework, jointly owned by NHS England and Homes England.

“The measures around workforce included in the paper were generally targeted towards traditional care staff (who work in care homes and homecare). Yet we, like many others in our sector, are also finding it increasingly difficult to attract staff, despite being a living wage employer”

Meanwhile, Look Ahead’s other challenge to the proposals in the white paper is the lack of reference to one of the crucial challenges providers of supported housing are currently facing: recruiting and retaining support staff.

The measures around workforce included in the paper were generally targeted towards traditional care staff (who work in care homes and homecare). Yet we, like many others in our sector, are also finding it increasingly difficult to attract staff, despite being a living wage employer.

We’ve had very little joy in terms of accessing any of the money allocated recently to support recruitment and retention of social care staff. We’ve found that the £162.5m of available funding is directed to care for older people and, to a lesser extent, supported housing for people with learning disabilities. While Look Ahead does provide specialist supported housing to many customers with learning disabilities, we also work with those experiencing homelessness, young people, and individuals with mental health conditions, and this work also requires investment to attract and retain support staff.

The government’s commitment to funding for supported housing in the white paper is a huge step forward – but it was the easy part. Ensuring its implementation is well thought out, fit for purpose, and has the longevity supported housing needs, is where the really hard work comes in.

Look Ahead hopes to help shape the government’s progress, and we’d be interested in hearing from sector partners who’d like to work with us to influence and steer policy in the direction we – and our customers – so badly need. Please do get in touch.

Chris Hampson, chief executive, Look Ahead