South East consortium warns of 830,000 shortfall in social housing over next decade

England faces an 830,000 shortfall in social homes over the next decade, according to a consortium of South East housing associations #UKhousing

The calculation compared the government and Labour Party’s commitments to a target of 300,000 homes a year, their current stated policy and funding plans and economic forecasts with underlying need of an average 183,000 to 210,000 homes a year.

The figure does not include subsidy for affordable rent or shared ownership.

Research by former government economist Paul Chamberlain has found that the cost to the government of meeting this social housing shortage would be about £46.5bn, assuming grant covers a third of the cost of delivery.

Across all tenures, this resulted in a forecast of a deficit of between 0.9 million and 1.57 million homes over 10 years, with a central scenario of a 1.2 million-home shortfall.

The Consortium of Associations in the South East (CASE), which commissioned the research, called for the immediate restoration of housing delivery targets for councils with new sub-targets for social tenures to steer the market towards that delivery.

The deficit will be especially acute in the South East of England, the report said, which faces an undersupply of up to 250,000 homes.

As of February 2024, according to the Centre for Economics and Business Research, the cost to deliver a social housing unit from construction to planning costs is an average of £167,000. Around a third, or £56,000 per home, is funded by government grant.

It also called for a “step-change” in policy and funding for housebuilding, including more funding to cover increasing regulatory costs imposed on builders by the government.