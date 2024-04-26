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South East consortium warns of 830,000 shortfall in social housing over next decade

News26.04.24by James Riding

England faces an 830,000 shortfall in social homes over the next decade, according to a consortium of South East housing associations.

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The report said the cost to meeting the social housing shortage would be around £46.5bn (picture: Hiran Perera)
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Research by former government economist Paul Chamberlain has found that the cost to the government of meeting this social housing shortage would be about £46.5bn, assuming grant covers a third of the cost of delivery.

The figure does not include subsidy for affordable rent or shared ownership.

The calculation compared the government and Labour Party’s commitments to a target of 300,000 homes a year, their current stated policy and funding plans and economic forecasts with underlying need of an average 183,000 to 210,000 homes a year.

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Across all tenures, this resulted in a forecast of a deficit of between 0.9 million and 1.57 million homes over 10 years, with a central scenario of a 1.2 million-home shortfall.

The Consortium of Associations in the South East (CASE), which commissioned the research, called for the immediate restoration of housing delivery targets for councils with new sub-targets for social tenures to steer the market towards that delivery.

The deficit will be especially acute in the South East of England, the report said, which faces an undersupply of up to 250,000 homes.

As of February 2024, according to the Centre for Economics and Business Research, the cost to deliver a social housing unit from construction to planning costs is an average of £167,000. Around a third, or £56,000 per home, is funded by government grant.

It also called for a “step-change” in policy and funding for housebuilding, including more funding to cover increasing regulatory costs imposed on builders by the government.

Matthew Bailes, chair of CASE, said: “With an election only months away, all parties must come forward with a long-term strategy to tackle what has become an acute housing crisis, including in the South East.

“The supply of social housing has consistently fallen way short of need and unless this changes, homelessness, overcrowding and falling homeownership will continue to get worse – and the costs to taxpayers continue to grow.”

A Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities spokesperson said: “We don’t recognise these figures. Our record speaks for itself on building more affordable homes – since 2010 we have delivered over 696,100, and last year was the highest year on record for delivery, with a 12% increase in starts compared to the previous year.

“Our long-term plan for housing is allowing us to go even further to build tens of thousands of new affordable homes across the country, backed by investment of £11.5bn.”

This latest warning comes as a consortium of social housing providers in the North West warned this week that housebuilding will slow unless the government announces the next Affordable Homes Programme.

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