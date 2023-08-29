An East Sussex council pushed to the brink of bankruptcy by its spiralling temporary accommodation bill has set out plans to reduce spending and tackle its financial instability #UKhousing

The council’s revenue budget position must be addressed as a “matter of urgency”, the LGA said, or its finance officer will be left with little choice but to issue a Section 114 notice effectively declaring the authority bankrupt.

The body’s finance peer review team said it was “very concerned” over the council’s finances and that in 2021-22 it had incurred a “significant overspend” on homelessness of £174,000. As demand grows further, this has grown to a forecast overspend of £2.03m for 2022-23.

A recent report by the Local Government Association (LGA) warned that this increased spend was putting Hastings Borough Council at risk of bankruptcy.

The seaside town of Hastings currently has 1,000 people living in temporary accommodation, costing the local council £5.6m per year, compared to £730,000 in 2019.

In a recent response, Hastings Borough Council has accepted all of the LGA’s 13 recommendations and promised to urgently reduce spending, review all its spending budgets and prioritise financial stability.

Achieving this will require further difficult decisions, the council said, and it is likely that more services will need to be scaled back or paused until the council is on a strong financial footing again.

Earlier this month, the council approved plans to sell off four assets to raise up to £3m, potentially using the money to transform its housing and temporary accommodation services.

A financial monitoring report going before the council’s cabinet next week (4 September) explains that additional staff were recruited in July with the purpose of reducing the number of people in temporary accommodation and it was seeing the first “tentative signs” of a reduction.

However the council is still forecasting an overspend of £697,790 due to an increase in provider costs.

Hastings, which is one of the poorest towns in the South of England, does not have its own housing stock – meaning it has been forced to use expensive nightly accommodation from the private sector.

To address this, the council has approved plans to spend £11m acquiring properties to house people experiencing homelessness, and is also building its own hotel, which will be leased to Premier Inn.

Next week’s cabinet will also be asked to approve a plan to increase the capital programme budget for the 80-bed hotel in the town centre to £13.6m after the tender price exceeded the original estimate.