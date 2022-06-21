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South East housing associations announce merger plans

News21.06.22by Tim Clark

A small Buckinghamshire-based housing association is set to merge with a larger landlord in a move that will boost its stock to 9,000 homes.

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Picture: Getty
Picture: Getty
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LinkedIn IHTwo housing associations operating in the South East have announced plans to merge to form a 9,000-home landlord #UKhousing

The boards of Fairhive and Buckinghamshire Housing Association (BHA) have agreed in principle for BHA to join with Fairhive through a transfer of engagements.  

Fairhive, which until recently was known as Vale of Aylesbury Housing Trust, owns 8,500 homes and delivers services to more than 20,000 residents in Buckinghamshire and beyond.

Stokenchurch-based BHA owns and manages around 500 homes and provides services to 1,000 residents in the same geographical area as Fairhive.

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During the next few months, the two organisations will be working together with the aim of achieving the formal transfer in January 2023, the housing associations confirmed in a joint statement. 

Both landlords said the merger will create the opportunity to enhance combined services, create value for money benefits and build more affordable homes in their areas.

Matthew Applegate, chief executive of Fairhive, said: “Our two organisations operate in the same geographical area and we have similar values, culture and strategic objectives, so we are thrilled at the opportunity to combine our services for the benefit of all our residents.”

Phil Green, chief executive of BHA, added: “We are both recognised locally as successful housing associations in terms of our overall performance and financial strength; coming together will deliver greater operational resilience for us, as well as generating significant cost savings, which will be used to enhance homes and services for our current tenants, as well as supporting the development of more new homes.”

The transfer is subject to the outcome of consultation with BHA residents, the consent of shareholders and the formal approval of both boards.

In the meantime, resident services and all other activities will continue as normal in both organisations. 

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Housing Association/RPMergers and AcquisitionsSouth East
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