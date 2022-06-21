South East housing associations announce merger plans

The boards of Fairhive and Buckinghamshire Housing Association (BHA) have agreed in principle for BHA to join with Fairhive through a transfer of engagements.

Fairhive, which until recently was known as Vale of Aylesbury Housing Trust, owns 8,500 homes and delivers services to more than 20,000 residents in Buckinghamshire and beyond.

Stokenchurch-based BHA owns and manages around 500 homes and provides services to 1,000 residents in the same geographical area as Fairhive.