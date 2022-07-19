South East housing association’s finance director steps down after 12 years

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The executive director of finance and corporate services at a 20,000-home landlord has announced plans to step down after more than 12 years in the role.
Greg Taylor has announced that he is retiring from his position at Moat, which manages homes across Kent, Essex, Sussex and South London, in October this year.
Mr Taylor joined the landlord in late 2009, having previously worked for a national logistics provider.
It comes less than a year after Elizabeth Austerberry, Moat’s long-serving chief executive, announced her retirement.
Ms Austerberry was recently replaced by Mary Gibbons, former chief executive of Essex-based CHP.
On Mr Taylor’s retirement, Moat’s chair Steve White said: “Greg has been a driving force at Moat for over 12 years, ensuring we have excellent financial management. This has enabled us to invest in existing and future homes so as many people as possible can benefit from an affordable home. We wish Greg well with his retirement.”
Moat currently has a pipeline of 1,679 affordable homes to rent or to buy.
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