Mr Lomas said: “I’m delighted to join the Eastlight team in the new role of head of finance, and I am incredibly grateful to all for the warm welcome I’ve received.

“Having worked in the affordable housing sector previously, and after leaving for a brief period, it’s great to be back and contribute to Eastlight’s hard work in delivering safe, warm and comfortable homes for its customers, whilst steering the organisation through an ever-challenging economic environment.”

Last year Inside Housing spoke to Eastlight about its community engagement scheme, which began in June 2022.

For one year, the landlord paid 20 Essex residents – nine of whom were Eastlight tenants – a full-time salary and helped them to design and launch their own community projects to tackle social issues in the county.