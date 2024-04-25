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A housing association in the South East of England has appointed a new head of finance.
James Lomas has taken on the newly created role at Eastlight Community Homes.
He will help improve the organisation’s financial viability and deliver increased value for money for residents, the 12,000-home landlord said.
Mr Lomas joined the landlord in March, and leads and supports the association’s finance teams.
This includes overseeing operations, accounts payable and receivable, procurement, income, budgets and the organisation’s financial and regulatory reporting.
Mr Lomas has more than 10 years’ experience in finance services, including six years in the affordable housing sector.
He was previously a financial controller at Essex-based law practice Birkett Long.
Prior to that, he held senior finance roles at 11,500-home housing association CHP, including head of financial accounting and financial accounting manager.
Mr Lomas said: “I’m delighted to join the Eastlight team in the new role of head of finance, and I am incredibly grateful to all for the warm welcome I’ve received.
“Having worked in the affordable housing sector previously, and after leaving for a brief period, it’s great to be back and contribute to Eastlight’s hard work in delivering safe, warm and comfortable homes for its customers, whilst steering the organisation through an ever-challenging economic environment.”
Last year Inside Housing spoke to Eastlight about its community engagement scheme, which began in June 2022.
For one year, the landlord paid 20 Essex residents – nine of whom were Eastlight tenants – a full-time salary and helped them to design and launch their own community projects to tackle social issues in the county.
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