South East landlord finds over 800 incorrect asbestos records

One Housing found more than 800 incorrect asbestos records following a review ordered by the Housing Ombudsman #UKhousing

One Housing said the inconsistencies were “caused by multiple factors, including external services being brought in-house”.

Some properties were also marked as high risk because old data had not been removed.

The landlord, which merged with Riverside in late 2021, found that several properties were listed as ‘no risk’, not because the absence of asbestos had been confirmed, but because there was no data available at all.

This meant that new information was added without records being updated when moving to a new system.

Asbestos was used to insulate boilers, pipes and other parts of buildings until the late 1980s, with white asbestos only banned in 1999.

It is estimated to be present in 1.5 million buildings in the UK, and though it poses a small risk if undisturbed, exposure to asbestos fibres can cause cancer and other diseases.

Since the review, the landlord said it had improved its asbestos record-keeping, reviewed its asbestos safety management plan and recruited for two administrative posts to maintain its asbestos databases and cleansing of records.

One Housing said it had also reviewed its current practice of “placing sole responsibility on a customer to rebook an appointment” and now aims to clearly explain a plan and timeline of works to residents.

It has also reviewed and made changes to its compensation policy.