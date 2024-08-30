South East landlord removes term ‘vulnerable’ from its policies

It hopes this will help the organisation better identify what work is required to meet residents’ needs and how its services can be adapted and improved.

“We know from experience that those who could be referred to as ‘vulnerable’ are the very people who have the most to contribute,” Ms Llewelyn-Davies said.

Eastlight was formed via a merger between Colne Housing and Greenfields Community Housing in 2020.

Since its inception, it has aimed to increase resident involvement through projects such as its ‘All In’ scheme, a community engagement scheme that began in June 2022.

For one year, the landlord paid 20 Essex residents – nine of whom were Eastlight tenants – a full-time salary and helped them to design and launch their own community projects to tackle social issues in the county.

The housing association is also planning to build more homes and recently raised £70m in a bond issuance to help it develop more than 3,000 new affordable homes.