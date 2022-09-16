South East landlord reveals £11m deficit after refinancing costs

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Paradigm has reported an annual deficit of £11.2m after costs from a major refinancing, but said it is on a “secure platform” to deliver its plans.
The 16,000-home landlord incurred £32.5m of charges after dealing with legacy debt, its annual report said.
The refinancing, in May last year, involved a £350m sustainability bond issuance and agreeing £150m of revolving credit facilities. At the same time it was rated by Standard & Poor’s (S&P) for the first time, being given a A+ credit rating with a stable outlook.
Nicola Ewen, director of finance at Paradigm, said: “Our debut credit rating, £350m bond issuance and the refinancing exercise have placed us on a secure platform to deliver our corporate plan ambitions going forward, despite the ongoing challenges faced in the wider economy.”
The post-tax deficit, in the year to the end of March 2022, compared to a £54.1m surplus the year before.
However the previous year’s figure was boosted by a £35.3m gain from a major stock swap with Guinness.
Stripping out the refinancing costs this year and the gain last year, Paradigm said its underlying surplus would be £21.3m, up from £18.9m the year before.
The group, which operates across London and the Home Counties, is aiming to deliver at least 2,250 new units by 2026, based on its five-year corporate plan.
In its most recent year it completed 225 homes, of which 127 were for shared ownership and 98 were for affordable rent. This was down on the previous year’s overall total of 289 and a target of 300, due to pandemic-related delays. Completions in the current year are expected to be higher than planned.
In its most recent year, Paradigm reported a 24% drop in turnover to £116.8m.
Its revenue from social housing lettings rose to £96.2m from £92.6m, contributing 82% of total turnover.
Overall revenue was down as it was boosted the previous year by £40.8m in outright property sales, which included the proceeds from the sale of a development scheme.
Arrears at year-end were 3.2% against a target of 3%.
Paradigm’s overall margin was 42.9%, compared to 54.5% the previous year.
The change in margin was due to “better than expected performance in respect of property sales… offset by an increase in legal costs, scheme defects, repairs costs including waking watch costs and increased overall costs of materials and sub-contractors”, the group said.
Net debt at year-end was £752.9m, up from £676.3m the year before, which Paradigm attributed to its refinancing.
Gearing was 52.6% against 49.3% the prior year.
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