South East landlord reveals £11m deficit after refinancing costs

The 16,000-home landlord incurred £32.5m of charges after dealing with legacy debt, its annual report said.

The refinancing, in May last year, involved a £350m sustainability bond issuance and agreeing £150m of revolving credit facilities. At the same time it was rated by Standard & Poor’s (S&P) for the first time, being given a A+ credit rating with a stable outlook.

Nicola Ewen, director of finance at Paradigm, said: “Our debut credit rating, £350m bond issuance and the refinancing exercise have placed us on a secure platform to deliver our corporate plan ambitions going forward, despite the ongoing challenges faced in the wider economy.”