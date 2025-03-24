South London council approves £470m retrofit strategy

The report presented to Lewisham’s cabinet warned that the strategy had to “balance pragmatism alongside the ambition to be net zero by 2030”, and made no commitment to meeting the costs of full decarbonisation of housing.

Fully decarbonising Lewisham’s own 19,000 homes has been costed at £470m, with the corresponding figure applied across all tenures estimated at £3.2bn.

The decision, taken at a cabinet meeting on 12 March, proposes that the south London council adopt a “phased” approach to decarbonisation across the borough.

“The actions set out within the strategy seek to build on existing work, maximising use of external grant funding and developing the knowledge, skills and capacity that can scale up retrofit over time,” the report said.

The approval of the new strategy came as Lewisham announced it had secured £7.1m from the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero, which will be spent on retrofitting hundreds of council homes.

The government money will be added to £9.1m already committed by Lewisham to the project, said the council, which has had significant issues with damp and mould in its homes.

Last July, the Housing Ombudsman launched a special investigation in the borough after issuing Lewisham with 16 severe maladministration findings in a year.

And a year ago, the Regulator of Social Housing found that the council had failed to meet the consumer standards, partly as around 2,000 of its properties did not meet the Decent Homes Standard.

Brenda Dacres, the mayor of Lewisham, said the new £7.1m of funding will allow it to “make up to 800 council homes warmer, healthier, more energy efficient and cheaper for council tenants to heat, which will considerably improve the lives of many Lewisham residents”.