South London council recruiting 41 new repairs staff as it seeks service improvements

Lewisham Homes, which manages 20,000 homes on behalf of the local authority, said the aim is to reduce waiting times, deliver more repairs in-house and improve the service to make sure “all residents feel safe and supported in their homes”.

As it stands, Lewisham Homes has 111 repairs operatives in post.

Along with repairs positions, the council is also creating new roles “which will put greater focus” on improving the condition of homes and contact with residents.