South London council recruiting 41 new repairs staff as it seeks service improvements

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Lewisham’s arms-length management organisation (ALMO) is recruiting 41 new repairs staff ahead of the council’s return to directly managed services.
Lewisham Homes, which manages 20,000 homes on behalf of the local authority, said the aim is to reduce waiting times, deliver more repairs in-house and improve the service to make sure “all residents feel safe and supported in their homes”.
As it stands, Lewisham Homes has 111 repairs operatives in post.
Along with repairs positions, the council is also creating new roles “which will put greater focus” on improving the condition of homes and contact with residents.
The recruitment drive is set to increase the council’s property services team to around 170 staff members.
The roles cover skilled trades, including plumbing, electrics, painting and decorating, roofing, glazing, bricklaying and carpentry.
The recruitment drive comes as Lewisham Council moves to close its ALMO and return to direct management of housing services.
Its mayor and cabinet voted in favour of bringing the ALMO, which has managed its stock since 2007, back under direct control in December.
It followed a recommendation by council officers in June that the local authority should return to direct management amid upcoming legislative changes, increased costs and dwindling tenant satisfaction.
A consultation with tenants and leaseholders in the summer also found that 71% of respondents had backed the proposal to bring services back in-house.
The transfer of staff and services to the council is expected to start by the end of 2023.
Sarah Willcox-Jones, director of repairs at Lewisham Homes, said: “We’re excited to be recruiting for multiple resident-focused roles that offer opportunities to make a real and impactful difference to people’s lives.
“We want to transform social housing across Lewisham.
“Lewisham Homes and Lewisham Council will become one organisation in 2023, and we want people with the best in skills and attitude to join us on this journey,” she added.
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