South of England landlord gets permission to deliver more than 200 homes

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A large South of England landlord has secured consent for a 203-home regeneration scheme in Basingstoke.
This month, councillors granted planning permission for the transformation of the central Winklebury district of the Hampshire town.
Vivid, which manages around 33,000 homes across the South, submitted its latest plans for the long-mooted project at the start of this year.
Flats, houses and bungalows with between one and four bedrooms each will be provided to replace existing buildings that the housing association described as “ageing”.
The homes will be a mix of tenures including affordable, shared ownership and market value.
A number of objections were received from the public and councillors, citing a variety of reasons including impact on a scheduled monument and former Iron Age structure known as Fort Hill.
However, Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council’s planning committee have since voted through the proposals, which also include a pre-school, a community hub, retail space and a medical centre and pharmacy.
Planning officers said the proposed development at the Fort Hill section of the site would be confined to an area previously covered by a school. There were benefits to the monument from the scheme, including a maintenance plan for its ramparts, they added.
Overall, the public benefits of the proposals balanced the “less than substantial harm” caused to Fort Hill, officers concluded as they recommended approval of the plans.
Green space will be created under the scheme, as well as a fort-themed public play area. Landscaping will provide wildlife habitat with a range of native shrubs, trees and grass.
Energy-efficiency measures will include use of air-source heat pumps and solar panels.
More than 350 parking spaces will be created, including disabled bays and charge points for electric vehicles.
Tristan Samuels, development director at Vivid, said: “We have worked closely with the Winklebury community and other stakeholders to create a regeneration plan that will truly benefit everyone.
“As well as providing modern, future-proofed new homes for existing residents and new ones, we’ll deliver nature-friendly green spaces, community facilities, shops and a medical centre to meet local need.”
The landlord announced the agreement of two unsecured private placements worth a total of £110m in August, as it looks to increase its supply of new homes.
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