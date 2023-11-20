South of England landlord gets permission to deliver more than 200 homes

This month, councillors granted planning permission for the transformation of the central Winklebury district of the Hampshire town.

Vivid, which manages around 33,000 homes across the South, submitted its latest plans for the long-mooted project at the start of this year.

Flats, houses and bungalows with between one and four bedrooms each will be provided to replace existing buildings that the housing association described as “ageing”.

The homes will be a mix of tenures including affordable, shared ownership and market value.