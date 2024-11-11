South of England landlord names new property services director

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Aster Group has appointed Louise Palese as its new property services director, as the large landlord looks to boost its repairs and maintenance programme.
Ms Palese joins Aster from Orbit, where she had been director of customer operations since 2016.
She has also been partnerships director at Capita Local Government and operations director at Serco, as well as interim chief operating officer at the NHS North West London Commissioning Support Unit.
The 37,000-home landlord said it “remains committed to delivering reactive repairs through [our] own in-house team”.
Ms Palese will be responsible for managing relationships with Aster’s supply chain partners and “overseeing the development and implementation of a long-term repairs plan”, the landlord said.
She will report to Emma O’Shea, chief operating and technology officer.
Ms Palese said: “I always put myself in customers’ shoes and consider how they feel when they receive a service from us.
“Our primary responsibility is to make sure we’re meeting their needs first time and in a timely manner. It’s impossible to achieve this with a blanket approach; every customer is different, and only by putting ourselves in their position can we truly understand their needs.
“It’s clear that Aster recognises this and is taking huge steps to engage with customers to continually learn and improve,” she added.
Ms O’Shea said: “We know from our customers that maintenance and repairs are the most important service we deliver for them.
“Louise brings outstanding experience, and her appointment demonstrates our ongoing dedication to prioritising customer voice in this way as we continue to channel investment into delivering the best possible experience.”
In March, Aster made two senior appointments as part of its bid to modernise its customer services. Andy Isted was promoted from operational strategy director to the newly created role of transformation, data and technology director. Felicity Newman joined from Peabody as operational strategy director.
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